Hundreds of bags of food given out to families in need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Families in Youngstown got a little extra help for Christmas.

The Spanish Evangelical Church gave away hundreds of bags of food Saturday afternoon. Dozens of cars lined Keystone Street waiting for the giveaway.

Each family got 8 bags of food with produce, bread, desserts and even a Christmas ham.

The church does smaller food bank giveaways once a month. MYCAP and the City of Youngstown helped put on this bigger event.

Senior Pastor Rolando Rojas said it means everything to be able to help his community out during the holidays.

“We’re just letting the community know that we’re here to serve them, we love them and the least we can do is partner with other agencies in helping out our communities. We’ve been so blessed and we just want to bless others,” said Rev. Rojas.

CareSource and Second Harvest also sponsored the giveaway.

