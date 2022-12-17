ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Hundreds of bags of food given out to families in need

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgoAx_0jmKQn5D00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Families in Youngstown got a little extra help for Christmas.

The Spanish Evangelical Church gave away hundreds of bags of food Saturday afternoon. Dozens of cars lined Keystone Street waiting for the giveaway.

Bar’s show raising money for long-time employee

Each family got 8 bags of food with produce, bread, desserts and even a Christmas ham.

The church does smaller food bank giveaways once a month. MYCAP and the City of Youngstown helped put on this bigger event.

Senior Pastor Rolando Rojas said it means everything to be able to help his community out during the holidays.

“We’re just letting the community know that we’re here to serve them, we love them and the least we can do is partner with other agencies in helping out our communities. We’ve been so blessed and we just want to bless others,” said Rev. Rojas.

CareSource and Second Harvest also sponsored the giveaway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
barbertonherald.com

Drive-Thru Food Pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays

We are always so impressed with the outpouring of love and support from our community. Our BACM Christmas Giveaway Dec. 21 will be a success because of all of our donors and volunteers. Our thanks to the Pajama Program for donating warm jammies; to Children and Books for providing books; to Bob Ryan for purchasing ornament craft kits; to Conrad Storad for offering coloring sheets and crayons; to Jennifer Bragg for buying BACM logoed tote bags; to Janice Carter, Pat Shultz, Barberton Big Lots, and Dollar General on Eastern Road for giving Santa toys; to Operation Warm for granting coats and shoes; to Shadrick Napier for filling in for Santa Claus; Patty Tilson for gifting hats and gloves; and Akron Canton Regional Foodbank and Peggy James of Howard Hanna Realty for supplying our party snacks. We have 35 volunteers signed up to assist about 200 children from 89 families as they make their way through the tables set up at the Norton Community Center collecting all of the free gifts and a quick photo with Santa.
BARBERTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren bike giveaway to help kids travel down the right paths

Members of Brothers Against Violence in Warren hope a bike gift will help steer kids and teens down the right paths, not just now but in life. This is the first year for the Christmas Miracles for Kids bike giveaway. "At one of our meetings, we just thought about it...
WARREN, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio

Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy