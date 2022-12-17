ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis football QB JC French enters transfer portal

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGq9s_0jmKQlJl00

Memphis football's quarterback room got smaller Saturday as freshman JC French announced he'll be entering the transfer portal.

French didn't play this season and was one of two quarterbacks the Tigers signed in their 2022 class along with Tevin Carter. A former three-star recruit, French is from Georgia and has four years of eligibility remaining.

"I would like to thank Coach Silverfield and Coach Cramsey for the opportunity to play at The University of Memphis. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the Memphis football program and all of the people a part of it," French wrote in a statement shared to Twitter.

ALLEN RETURNS:Memphis football DL Jaylon Allen announces return for 2023 season

CADEN PRIESKORN:Memphis football TE Caden Prieskorn explains why he's returning for 2023 season

Seth Henigan started every game this season at quarterback for Memphis and senior Ryan Glover served as his backup. Henigan will return next season. With Glover's college career ending, Carter and junior walk-on Hunter Hulsey are the only other experienced quarterbacks on the roster.

The Tigers also have a commitment from three-star quarterback Carson Black of South Carolina.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

CFL team announces death of former West Alabama star

Former West Alabama standout Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed on Saturday, the Edmonton Elks have announced. “Early Saturday morning, the Edmonton Elks were devastated to learn of the death of running back Christian Saulsberry after he was shot in Memphis, Tennessee,” the Canadian Football League team’s statement read. “First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career.
LIVINGSTON, AL
tri-statedefender.com

Tigers prove to be ‘bad luck’ for Billikens in comeback win

Trailing by six points at halftime against three-win Saint Louis, University of Memphis head coach Katrina Merriweather recognized that the defense had to improve for the Tigers to pull out the victory. When the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard reflected that Merriweather got the second-half performance she wanted to see...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Guy Fieri says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday

Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
KATV

Southland Casino Hotel completes $320 million expansion

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Southland Casino in West Memphis has completed a $320 million expansion that includes a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor featuring 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games, and a variety of bars and dining options. The three-year...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
WREG

Young guns: More children carrying deadly weapons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old caught with an AK-47 style rifle. A 14-year-old with a loaded pistol. A 15-year-old flashing a 20-gauge shotgun. Police report far too many children were caught with guns on the streets of Memphis this year and even more used those weapons to commit crimes. WREG is committed to creating a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
orangeandbluepress.com

$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans

$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans. A US city tries to attract new residents as huge bonus checks that can be worth up to $15,000 are available to Americans. Memphis, Tennessee, is the latest city hoping to draw in talent with monetary assistance to relocate. According to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man dies in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 12-19

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: First Assembly Christian School […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy