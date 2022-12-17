Read full article on original website
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Every Easter Egg You Missed
After 13 long years, Avatar is back with its first sequel, The Way of Water. And while it has been well over a decade since we last saw these characters or visited the alien planet of Pandora, the new movie features a ton of references to the first film, and it builds off the concepts, themes, and even the dialogue that was in that first movie.
‘Barbie’ Trailer: The Classic Toy Comes to Life
I don’t know what I was expecting from the first trailer for Barbie... but it definitely wasn’t 2001: A Space Odyssey jokes. But they work! They kill, in fact. The teaser for Barbie, based on the classic line of dolls and co-written and directed by Lady Bird and Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig, is here, and it is wild. The first half sends up the opening sequence of 2001; the second half features Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, in a kaleidoscopic wonderland of Dreamhouses and a million other Barbie playsets and accessories. It really does look like the toy come to life.
Very Vinyl Holiday: Win a Copy of Your Favorite Record
What's better than spending the holidays with the ones you love?. Spending the holidays listening to your favorite tunes!. We want to hook you up with a copy of your fave on vinyl. You could spin it to your heart's desire in 2023--or, if you're feeling especially generous, gift it to your bestie.
How Ticketmaster Will Sell Taylor Swift’s Remaining 170,000 Eras Tour Tickets
Taylor Swift fans will still have a chance to see the singer on her upcoming Eras Tour. According to Billboard, Ticketmaster is planning to sell the remaining 170,000 tickets for Swift's tour. Ticketmaster will use Ticketstoday to divide and distribute the remaining tickets. Ticketstoday is owned by Ticketmaster and operates...
The Worst Movies of 2022
Time flies at the movies — the good movies. At a bad movie, time seems to stand still, to dilate in defiance of the laws of nature. (Sometimes, when I close my eyes at night, I am back watching The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure. I don’t know why or how. But it is true.) As the old saying goes: No great movie is too long. No bad movie is too short.
Top Trending Searches of the Year on Google
Do you remember the days when our teacher would give us an assignment, and we had to actually go to a library, and find an encyclopedia (the blue ones, because the red ones never seemed to have the information we needed), and then flip through pages until we found the information we needed?
