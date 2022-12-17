Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend
Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
The 5 Teams Vikings Could Face in Playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings climbed to 11-3 in 2022, stunningly actionizing the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin O’Connell’s team also clinched the NFC North, a feat that eluded Minnesota for five years. Minnesota is now guaranteed to host at least one playoff...
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN Was Not Impressed — At All — With Kirk Cousins vs. Colts
ESPN Was Not Impressed — At All — With Kirk Cousins vs. Colts. The Minnesota Vikings orchestrated the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, and quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t really have much to do with it, according to ESPN. Of course. Cousins slung 4 touchdown passes...
Promising Vikings Rookie Finally Gets His Chance in Week 15
Promising Vikings Rookie Finally Gets His Chance in Week 15. Several “footnotes” dribbled out of the Minnesota Vikings dramatic comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts, including an NFC North triumph for the first time since 2017, a guaranteed home playoff game, and the continuation of the team’s perfect 10-0 record via one-score games this season.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
'I will ride with this group!'
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
Kirk Cousins Beating on the Door of NFL History for 1 Clutch Stat
Despite bizarre narratives weaponized against him, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is beating on the door of NFL history for one clutch statistic — game-winning drives. There was a time in 2021 when Cousins was unfairly skewered for not orchestrating enough game-winning drives. The 2021 Vikings defense notched a...
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh linked to Colts ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU
Jim Harbaugh has already gone on the record that he doesn’t have any present plans of leaving Michigan football to coach in the NFL again. However, that hasn’t stopped rumors to continue about his potential to return to the pros. He is even already being linked to the Indianapolis Colts, who are currently coached by […] The post RUMOR: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh linked to Colts ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
