Coors Field toy drive brings thousands to downtown Denver for Merry Market

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Thousands of people lined up around the block outside of Coors Field on Saturday, waiting to get inside and start shopping at a large toy drive.

“We are expecting somewhere between [6,000] to 8,000 people to come through,” Bryan Sederwall, alternatively known as Pastor B with the Denver Dream Center said.

Sederwall said Denver Dream Center, along with the help of several sponsors that include the Colorado Rockies, Mayor Hancock and the Denver Police Department, were all able to gather up roughly 4,000 toys to distribute on Saturday.

“With the economy and everything this year, it’s put a damper on everything,” Edward Raven, a father who came to pick out toys for his three daughters said.

Some people started lining up around 7 a.m. baring the cold.

“I came to get toys for my grandson, my nephew and my niece,” Adrienne Gallegos said. “The sun is out keeping you warm.”

In addition to collecting toys, the folks who came out could grab coats, shower supplies and some food to go.

“We love the word hope. We think everyone should wake up and have hope and purpose and the last couple of years have been tough,” Sederwall said.

“Being a single mother, it helped me out a lot this year,” Alexandria Raven, a mother who came to pick up toys for her daughters said.

Denver Dream Center is hosting several other events leading up to Christmas and after. You can check those out on their event page.

This is the fifth year they’ve hosted this event at Coors field.

