Daily Mail

Manchester United enter the race to sign Jude Bellingham as Erik ten Hag attempts to beat Liverpool and Man City to the England star... while the club prepare a new bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

By Chris Wheeler
 3 days ago

Manchester United will be in the running to sign Jude Bellingham next summer, and are ready to mount another bid for Frenkie de Jong.

Liverpool and Manchester City are leading the chase for Bellingham, who is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund after starring for England at the World Cup.

United will make a strong challenge to sign one of the hottest prospects in European football, having remained huge admirers of Bellingham since he moved to the Bundesliga from Birmingham City in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXiyx_0jmKQbUV00
Jude Bellingham (left) is wanted by a host of top European clubs including Manchester United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qn47G_0jmKQbUV00
Bellingham is expected to leave current club Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023

United thought they had won the race to sign Bellingham after the youngster and his parents visited the club's Carrington training base where he met Sir Alex Ferguson and other club officials.

The Old Trafford hierarchy will try again next summer and hope to sway Bellingham by offering him a key role in United's future.

Manager Erik ten Hag revealed earlier this week that he has been promised more transfer funds if the Glazer family sell United after 17 years in power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QojDD_0jmKQbUV00
Man United boss Erik ten Hag will attempt to rival Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp for Bellingham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuYTQ_0jmKQbUV00

United will be in the market for more new signings in the summer although next month's recruitment is likely to be limited to finding a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

They have not ruled out a fresh bid in the summer for De Jong, who came close to moving to Old Trafford from Barcelona and working with his old Ajax boss Ten Hag.

The two clubs were believed to have agreed a fee in the region of £80million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXHWn_0jmKQbUV00
Man United will also return with a renewed attempt to sign Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong

However, the deal fell through over De Jong's dispute with Barca over unpaid wages.

Sources say the door is still open for a world-class player like De Jong who fits the bills for the type of player and character that Ten Hag wants.

United believe the 25-year-old was open to the move and could still be persuaded to switch to Old Trafford.

