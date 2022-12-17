ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Meadow, NY

Daily Voice

Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say

Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach

Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
MASTIC BEACH, NY
longisland.com

Nassau Cops Arrest 15 Year-Old for Stabbing Incident Outside Uniondale High School

The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a male for an Assault that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2:45 pm in Uniondale. According to officers, two males were involved in an argument outside of Uniondale High School located at 933 Goodrich Street. The argument escalated which led to one male, 15, stabbing another male, 17, several times.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police Seeking Suspect Who Broke into Valley Stream Car, Stole Wallet

The Fifth Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00 am in Valley Stream. According to detectives, an unknown male entered an unlocked white BMW sedan that was parked in the driveway of a residential home located on Lyon Street. The suspect removed a wallet containing multiple credit cards before fleeing the scene.
VALLEY STREAM, NY

