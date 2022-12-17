Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUIIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Police: Driver in Lindenhurst loses control of SUV, crashes into utility pole
Officers say the accident happened at 2:30 a.m. near Pecan Street when the driver was heading eastbound on Montauk Highway.
Shots-Fired Incident Leads To Charges For 20-Year-Old Driver, 4 Passengers In Smithtown
A driver and four passengers were apprehended after police said a shots-fired incident at a state park on Long Island led to the discovery of a ghost gun. A State Park Police officer heard gunfire while on patrol in Nissequogue State Park in Smithtown shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, New York State Police reported.
Exclusive: Police recover stolen ATM after car crash in Brooklyn; suspects still on the loose
Police say ATM robbers led them on a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday at East 96th Street and Church Avenue in Brownsville.
News 12
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
Brazen vehicle thieves strike again in Middletown; 3 break-ins reported in 1 hour
High-end vehicle thefts in New Jersey have become increasingly brazen, with one group striking three homes in a single hour over the weekend.
North Haven woman killed after thrown from her car, struck by another car on I-91: State police
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A North Haven woman is dead after she was thrown from her car during a crash and then struck by another vehicle. Police said 23-year-old Cassandra Carlson was driving at a "high rate of speed" behind another car in the left-center lane on Interstate 91 south.
Paramedic hit by suspected drunk driver, in critical condition
City of Newburgh officials tell News 12 that the 58-year-old Ambulunz first responder was struck by a Ford pickup truck Friday just after 6 p.m.
Yonkers PD: 16-year-old involved in crash that killed Sgt. Frank Gauldino in critical condition
On Dec. 1, police say the 16-year-old was speeding on Tuckahoe Avenue eastbound and lost control of the BMW he was driving.
23-Year-Old Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On I-91 In North Haven
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in a crash after hitting a car and being thrown from her vehicle onto the roadway where she was hit by a tractor-trailer. The crash took place in New Haven County around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, on I-91 southbound near Exit 9 in North Haven.
Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say
Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
1 injured in early morning stabbing in Yonkers
Police say the victim was approached and stabbed in the arm near Highland Avenue at South Broadway around 1 a.m.
News 12
Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach
Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Police: 16-year-old killed in New Haven shooting
Police responded to Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.
longisland.com
Nassau Cops Arrest 15 Year-Old for Stabbing Incident Outside Uniondale High School
The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a male for an Assault that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2:45 pm in Uniondale. According to officers, two males were involved in an argument outside of Uniondale High School located at 933 Goodrich Street. The argument escalated which led to one male, 15, stabbing another male, 17, several times.
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
Long Island detective thrown from Volkswagen hood after woman allegedly intentionally hits him, Nassau PD says
EAST GARDEN CITY, NY (PIX11) — A woman in a Volkswagen allegedly intentionally struck a detective in East Garden City and kept driving with the officer on the hood on Sunday, police in Nassau said. The detective was thrown from the vehicle and the suspect fled, police said. The woman, 36-year-old Amber Johnson, had allegedly […]
longisland.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police Seeking Suspect Who Broke into Valley Stream Car, Stole Wallet
The Fifth Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00 am in Valley Stream. According to detectives, an unknown male entered an unlocked white BMW sedan that was parked in the driveway of a residential home located on Lyon Street. The suspect removed a wallet containing multiple credit cards before fleeing the scene.
ID Released For Person Killed In Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash
The identity has been released for the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Long Island.The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead.A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted …
Drunk driver guilty in Long Island crash that left woman paralyzed: Nassau DA
MINEOLA, NY (PIX11) — A Manhattan man who was once convicted of murder was found guilty Friday in a Long Island crash that left a 58-year-old woman paralyzed from the chest down. Lumumba Woods, 50, was convicted of assault and driving while intoxicated in connection with the December 2020 crash. Woods sped past one car, […]
Lloyd Harbor Teen Seriously Injured In Huntington Crash Involving Intoxicated Driver: Police
A Long Island teen was charged with driving while intoxicated after an 18-year-old passenger was seriously injured when a luxury SUV crashed into trees and a pole overnight, according to authorities. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in Huntington. The teen, Maxwell Hawkinson, age 18, of Cold...
Comments / 0