Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
Related
Police searching for suspect in Oakland bank robbery
OAKLAND, Maine — Camden National Bank in Oakland was robbed on Monday morning, and police are trying to locate a suspect. The robbery took place just before 10 a.m. at the bank on Main Street, according to a release from Oakland police. Authorities described the suspect as "a white...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
Maine Man Charged With Shooting His Brother
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his brother. The press release explains that just before 6:30 on Monday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Rumford.
WGME
Police search for missing Oxford County teen
WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
WGME
Maine man accused of shooting family member in Rumford, victim in critical condition
RUMFORD (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical condition after police say he was shot by a family member in Rumford on Monday. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Rt. 2 around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Woman, man face charges following alleged mail theft incident in Casco
CASCO, Maine — A man from South Paris and a woman from Gray are facing charges after police said they received a tip from a witness about a ‘suspicious’ car near the postal service mailboxes in Casco Saturday afternoon. Police said witness called dispatch around 1:00 p.m....
Arrest made in connection with Portland housing complex shooting on July 4
PORTLAND, Maine — An arrest was made on Monday in connection with a shooting that took place on July 4 at the Kennedy Park housing complex in Portland. Officers with the U.S. Marshal Violent Crimes Task Force, as well as state and local agencies in Massachusetts, arrested 46-year-old Hamza Hassan, a Monday news release from the Portland Police Department stated.
WGME
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured man in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) --Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a man crossing a street in Portland last week. Police say 41-year-old Aron Werman of Portland was seriously injured after he was hit by an SUV while crossing Brighton Ave at Taft Ave. last Wednesday 8:40 p.m.
WGME
Buxton police chief on paid administrative leave 'pending internal investigation'
BUXTON (WGME) -- Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline has been placed on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation.”. Buxton Select Board Chair Frank Pulsoni told the CBS I-Team that Cline was put on leave last Thursday, but can’t comment further. Pulsoni did say they are “just getting...
wabi.tv
Police looking for man who robbed Oakland bank
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Oakland Monday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Main Street. Oakland police say it was a white male wearing a baseball hat and plaid shirt. They say he...
fallriverreporter.com
Despite it not being illegal in Massachusetts, police warn to not leave children alone in a car after incidents
FAIRFIELD, CT/BOSTON, MA — Chief Robert Kalamaras and the Fairfield Police Department would like to remind residents to never leave children in cars unattended. Leaving children in cars for a prolonged period of time during extreme conditions, including extremely high and low temperatures, can be deadly. The Fairfield Police...
WGME
Police make arrest in Fourth of July shooting in Portland's Kennedy Park housing complex
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says an arrest has been made in a shooting that happened in the Kennedy Park housing complex on the Fourth of July. Police say 46-year-old Hamza Hassan was arrested in Massachusetts Monday. Hassan was charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct. “It...
Maine woman sentenced in death of 3-year-old son
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A Maine woman convicted in the fatal beating of her 3-year-old son — a crime that led to child welfare reforms in the state — was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday. Jessica Trefethen, 36, of Stockton Springs, was convicted of...
WGME
Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man
WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
WGME
One person injured in Hallowell shooting Sunday
HALLOWELL (WGME) - One man is in the hospital Sunday night after police responded to a shooting in Hallowell. The Kennebec Journal reports police responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday on Second Street. Police say the victim and suspect know each other. They add that there is no...
WMTW
Florida man in critical condition after apparent hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police in Old Orchard Beach are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run that left a Florida man critically hurt Saturday night. Officers responded to Cascade Road a report of a man lying unconscious in the street just after 9:30 p.m., where it appeared he had been hit by a vehicle.
Maine AG: Fatal shooting of man in East Blue Hill justified
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey has determined that Hancock County Sheriff's officials and a Maine State Police corporal were justified when they shot and killed 27-year-old Peter Pfister in East Blue Hill in June. In a letter Wednesday to Maine State Police Lt. Col. Brian...
You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday
Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years
My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
nbcboston.com
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
Comments / 1