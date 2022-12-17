What a lotta Alesha! Singer, 44, is set to be crowned the Queen of Christmas television and appear on our screens for more than seven hours over festive period with Britain's Got Talent spin-off and presenting gigs

Alesha Dixon is about to become the Queen of Christmas television – appearing on screens for more than seven hours throughout the season.

The 44-year-old singer, presenter and dancer has been signed up to appear in no fewer than five major shows across both BBC and ITV.

Ms Dixon’s first role will be tonight when she will judge the festive Britain’s Got Talent spin-off Ultimate Magician alongside Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Penn Jillette.

Then she will appear as a panellist alongside Jason Manford on ITV’s Christmas Eve special, Britain Get Singing – a celebrity sing-off to support the broadcaster’s mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking.

Alesha Dixon (pictured) has been signed up to appear in no fewer than five major shows across both BBC and ITV

Hosted by Roman Kemp, the show features ITV stars from The Chase and Coronation Street, with Ms Dixon keen to take part because she believes celebrities have a ‘moral responsibility’ to do good work.

But Ms Dixon won’t just be sticking with ITV. Over on BBC1, she will join British comedian Mo Gilligan on his new game show That’s My Jam.

On Christmas Day, she will appear on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, with her final festive role on the BBC in the National Lottery’s Big New Year Bash.

Mother-of-two Ms Dixon is one of the most sought-after stars on television after finding fame in the early 2000s with the pop group Mis-Teeq.

She won more acclaim after winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2007, going on to became a judge on the show in 2009.

In 2012 she quit to become a judge on the Britain’s Got Talent series.

Ms Dixon, who is married to creative director Azuka Ononye, is also a vice-president of the League Against Cruel Sports.