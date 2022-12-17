ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Carjacking suspect charged after leading police on chase in southwest Houston, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYVUF_0jmKPkOp00

A carjacking suspect who got shot by police after a chase in southwest Houston on Friday has been charged, police said.

The video above is from a previous report.

Joseph Ceasar Taylor, 30, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated robbery.

Taylor was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition after surgery.

It all began at about 6:50 a.m., when the suspect carjacked a man at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Woodland Park and took off.

By about 7:20 a.m., officers found the stolen vehicle behind PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall.

Police started to follow the vehicle on Bellaire Boulevard to stop him, but he refused, sparking a chase in the 8400 block.

SEE PREVIOUS REPORT: Police shoot armed carjacking suspect after chase in southwest Houston, HPD says

During the pursuit, the suspect hit another driver who wasn't involved, and crashed.

It was around that time that SkyEye saw what appeared to be the end of the chase, with a vehicle with front tire damage up against the median.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the stolen vehicle and ran away, heading toward a nearby apartment complex.

When he made it to a gate that he couldn't get through, police gave the suspect orders to surrender.

When he didn't comply, they used a Taser on him, HPD said, adding that it wasn't effective.

The suspect then ran around to the front of the apartment building and into the courtyard, where he pulled out a gun, said HPD Asst. Chief Kevin Deese.

One officer fired a gun once.

Police said the suspect went up a flight of stairs, where an officer fired, hitting him in the lower leg/ankle area.

Police later shared a photo of the three guns they said the suspect had in his possession at the time of the shooting.

No members of law enforcement were hurt, but the two officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, as is the policy.

HPD plans to release the bodycam video in the next 30 days, also part of policy, Deese said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble

HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station

HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
texasbreaking.com

Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested

Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
kwhi.com

THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL

Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
BRENHAM, TX
mocomotive.com

WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY

Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
NEW CANEY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
166K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy