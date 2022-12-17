Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
WTVQ
Volunteers needed for Faith & Community Christmas Store
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center’s 27th annual Faith & Community Christmas Store is back. The annual event allows families in need to shop for toys and other items free of charge. Volunteers are helping to make sure thousands of kids wake up on Christmas morning...
WTVQ
Shelters prepare for influx ahead of frigid temperatures in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With Frigid temperatures set to move in the latter part of the week, many shelters are preparing for an influx of people. Salvation Army in Lexington is just one shelter that not only helps women and children seek shelter during the year. “While the overnight...
WTVQ
Lexington hosts 2nd Annual Hanukkah Celebration at Triangle Park Sunday night
UPDATE: 12/18/22 7:45 P.M. An annual Hanukkah celebration kicked off in downtown Lexington Sunday night, which began eight nights of a menorah lighting. Triangle Park was full of light and people for the first night of the celebration. “It’s very important that we share Hanukkuh with our community,” said Mindy...
fox56news.com
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
wymt.com
God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
WTVQ
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
WTVQ
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves minor injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A minor was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The minor was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
WKYT 27
Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air, which will arrive late this week, could cause some trouble with your plumbing. Nathan Halliday is a plumber and commercial sales representative for Dauenhauer Plumbing. “You’ll need to just slowly drip your, each faucet in the house, just a slow drip,” Halliday said....
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
WTVQ
Staying warm in dangerous cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frigid temperatures are headed our way that could impact your holiday travel plans. “It is going to get bitter cold,” says John Bobel, public information officer for Lexington Emergency Management. Freezing cold is on the way; wind chill going into Friday could have temperatures...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
kentuckytoday.com
Frankfort area pastor plans to teach, encourage potential pastors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Frankfort pastor whose small church has members who regularly supply pulpits in the Franklin Baptist Association is planning training in 2023 for those interested in preaching and teaching the Bible more effectively. Scott Van Neste, who has been pastor at Bellepoint Baptist Church for...
WKYT 27
Car struck by gunfire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say gunfire struck a car on Charles Avenue in Lexington Monday night. No one was inside the car. No one was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. They do not have any suspect information to release.
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
spectrumnews1.com
Humane Society builds new shelter to honor board member
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Franklin County Humane Society is continuing building efforts on a new shelter in honor of one of its former board members. The Franklin County Humane Society began construction of its new shelter in February 2022. A former secretary and leader at Frankfort’s Humane Society, Becky...
WTVQ
7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
wymt.com
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
