cbs17
Suspect arrested in Circle K robbery that happened just before Cumberland County deputy was killed, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies Monday said they arrested the robbery suspect who triggered an incident that led to a deputy being hit and killed by a DWI driver early Friday morning. Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was hit by a car around 2:45 a.m. Friday after...
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Road on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine's prank on an ex-boyfriend.
WMBF
NCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed along I-95 near Lumberton after being involved in a separate crash. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the northbound lanes near mile marker 26. An investigation determined that a...
Man arrested in robbery that Cumberland County deputy responded to moments before his death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection with a robbery that a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy was responding to before being hit by an accused drunk driver in a fatal crash. Antonio Craig Bradley was arrested in a robbery that occurred on Friday, Dec. 16, at the...
Officials: North Carolina police crackdown nets 23 DWI charges, 44 speeders; 4 cars seized for racing
With 120 traffic stops there were a total of 203 charges or citations, police said.
WRAL
Police identify attorney killed in Goldsboro law firm shooting
Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
Police: Two dead in murder-suicide at Goldsboro law firm following argument
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men died in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro on Monday. Goldsboro police said they believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm after an argument escalated. The client then shot himself. Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. They...
Police investigating accident that left one dead
LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
wpde.com
1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
Rockingham man charged by Laurinburg PD with murder of S.C. victim
LAURINBURG — A Richmond County man is accused of killing a Marlboro County man in Scotland County. According to Capt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired with someone being shot at a home on First Street in Laurinburg around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
cbs17
Fayetteville woman wanted on federal warrants arrested
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman wanted on federal warrants was arrested Monday in Fayetteville. Candice Cherelle Spencer, 31, of Fayetteville, was found in the area of the 700 block of Arthington Street by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team, according to a police news release.
Rockingham Police trying to identify ID fraud suspect
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect. Late last week, the Rockingham Police Department posted to its Facebook page a photo of a woman believed to be involved in an identity fraud case. No other information is currently available. Anyone with information on the identity of...
Another ag spill in Clinton: 9th this year
Another day meant another spill of slimy, smelly animal byproducts, the ninth such spill inside the Clinton city limits this year.
sandhillssentinel.com
Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop
A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
Medical team honored for saving life of Scotland County athlete Parker Byrd after boating accident
Parker Byrd nearly died after having his leg ruptured in a boat propeller while tubing in July.
cbs17
Man removed electronic monitoring device, Fayetteville police asking for help finding him
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who they said removed his electronic monitoring device. Police said 23-year-old JQuan Rashod Fitzgerald removed the device Monday. He was being monitored on a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge. Additional warrants for Fitzgerald are forthcoming, police said....
WMBF
12-year-old Marlboro County boy found after stabbing 2 people, running away
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 12-year-old boy with autism has been found. Deputies say Jevon Jeffries ran away after stabbing and cutting two people around 3 a.m. Monday. This is the second time he has run away in the last month.
Family shares special story of flag at half staff in NC mountains honoring slain Cumberland County deputy
Jennifer Knight's two daughters are very close to Elena Schmidt, who was recently engaged to Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. after dating him for about seven years.
Sampson County substitute teacher facing charges for relationship with student
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — A substitute teacher in the Sampson County Schools system was charged after an investigation found her to be in a relationship with a student. On Nov. 23, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office got a complaint about an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student from the Lakewood District School Resource Officer.
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. The deputy was investigating a robbery around 2:45 a.m. that happened at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St. He was with the K-9 unit to track the robbery suspect, when a drunk driver hit him.
