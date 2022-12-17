Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcn247.com
Man to be sentenced in murders of 8 from another Ohio family
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight people from another southern Ohio family faces the possibility of life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced. A judge may hear Monday from relatives of the victims before deciding whether to give 31-year-old George Wagner the possibility of parole. Wagner denied any knowledge of his family’s involvement in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. Prosecutors say Wagner, his brother and their parents plotted the killings amid a dispute over custody of Wagner’s niece. His brother and mother reached plea deals. His father pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.
wcn247.com
Man pleads guilty in Florida woman's unsolved 1991 slaying
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man already imprisoned in Florida for another killing has pleaded guilty to the unsolved 1991 slaying of a woman he met at a bar. Prosecutors say 53-year-old Michael Townson was sentenced by a Volusia County judge to life in prison with possibility of parole after 25 years. Townson admitted striking and fatally choking Linda Lois Little after meeting her at a Daytona Beach nightclub in October 1991. Little’s body was never found. Prosecutors said Townson told them he drove north on Interstate 95 and left Little’s body near a dumpster in rural Camden County, Georgia. He was previously convicted in a 2007 woman's slaying.
Comments / 0