ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Gamecocks ready for Gator Bowl despite roster departures

On the 10th day before their Gator Bowl matchup with Notre Dame, true lovers of South Carolina football go the gift of eight Gamecock players taking to the mic Tuesday. For them, the ever nearing bowl game comes with an ever increasing excitement for the opportunity. "It's the same opportunity...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

5-star freshman Kitts adds punch to No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts was afraid to look around too much at Colonial Life Arena. She already was nervous in her first game for No. 1 South Carolina and didn’t want to lose her focus entirely. No danger of that. Kitts, an early enrollee, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in her college debut to help the Gamecocks defeat Charleston Southern 87-23 on Sunday. “When I got out there, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and I was sweating already before I had even played,” Kitts said. “But it’s good when you have a good support system and all the girls around me were very supportive of me. It helped me be less nervous.” Kitts is a 6-foot-2 freshman who was considered among the top prospects in next year’s class. But she decided to finish prep school early to join the Gamecocks, who improved to 11-0 after beating Charleston Southern.
COLUMBIA, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Running Back Staying in ACC

Former Clemson running back Kobe Pace is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger announced that he intends to sign with his former running back coach, and offensive coordinator--now head coach--Tony Elliott at the University of Virginia.
CLEMSON, SC
wach.com

Finalists announced for USC football Hall of Fame

(WACH) - The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced 25 Finalists for their Class of 2022 on Monday. The 25 finalists will determine the Class of 2022 to be enshrined at the 10th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 21, 2023. Class of 2022 Finalists:. SC natives who played college...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of 12 black history sites to visit in South

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fodor’s Travel chose Greenville as one of the 12 black history sites in the South to visit. The travel publication featured the Pearlie Harris mural on the side of Canvas Tower as one of the must-visit places to explore. “Greenville has no shortage of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
COLUMBIA, SC
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville teen who ran away returned home by police

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a teen who ran away from home overnight on Monday has been found. 15-year-old Jayden Wooten ran away around 1 a.m. and left his phone at home, according to the department. On Tuesday, police said Wotten was found unharmed and...
GREENVILLE, SC
wpde.com

2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
MARION, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy