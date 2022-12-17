Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcn247.com
Mashburn has 17 as New Mexico defeats Prairie View A&M 94-63
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Led by Jamal Mashburn Jr.'s 17 points, the New Mexico Lobos defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 94-63 on Tuesday. The Lobos moved to 12-0 with the win and the Panthers fell to 4-8.
wcn247.com
Grant has 18 as Sam Houston defeats Arlington Baptist 107-26
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Led by Qua Grant's 18 points, the Sam Houston Bearkats defeated the Arlington Baptist Patriots 107-26 on Tuesday night. The Bearkats are now 10-2 on the season.
wcn247.com
Counter scores 23 as IUPUI defeats Texas A&M-Commerce 62-52
INDIANAPOLIS — Jlynn Counter’s 23 points helped IUPUI defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 62-52. Counter shot 9 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Jaguars. Daylan Hamilton added 14 points and three steals. Vincent Brady had 11 points. The Lions were led by Demarcus Demonia and Kalen Williams with 10 points each.
Comments / 0