ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Olivia Culpo enjoys ‘staycation’ with Christian McCaffrey after 49ers clinch division

It’s been a cozy and celebratory weekend for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to give fans a peek at her “staycation” with the 49ers running back, 26, and their adorable dog, Oliver Sprinkles. “Staycation with my favorite boys. How sweet,” Culpo gushed in one post. The trio also posed for a family-like photo, with a pajama-clad Culpo holding Oliver while McCaffrey smiled beside her. “He doesn’t look real here,” the “Culpo Sisters” star said of her beloved pup. Culpo’s getaway with McCaffrey comes just days after the Pro Bowler and his 49ers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Matthew Bergeron Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse’s starting left tackle Matthew Bergeron has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
SYRACUSE, KS
Wichita Eagle

‘Chance’ Jalen Hurts Plays Feels Like a Fleeting One

PHILADELPHIA - For one day in December second-year quarterback Ian Book was running the 13-1 Eagles through a walkthrough practice at the NovaCare Complex. Starter and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nursing the sprained shoulder he suffered in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at frigid Soldier Field, and backup Gardner Minshew was excused to attend and speak at Mike Leach’s memorial service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Packers Make Roster Cut Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to keep pace in the NFC playoff race on Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Rams. But ahead of preparing for the freezing temperatures against a Rams team with nothing to lose, the Packers decided to release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday in a surprising late-season move. Watkins will now go to waivers with the hope that another team will place a claim for him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Select Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest NFL Mock

As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Slipping in Second Quarter vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders are in another tight duel with the New York Giants. However, the Commanders have some catching up to do, trailing 14-3 to the Giants. The Commanders got on the scoreboard first with a 41-yard field goal from Joey Slye after the two teams exchanged punts on their opening drive.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Keep Season Alive Behind Mitch Trubisky

CHARLOTTE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided falling officially out of the playoff race, despite playing without their starting quarterback. Mitch Trubiksy, making his first start since being benched in Week 4, was efficient and smart with the football and led the Steelers to a road win over a surging Carolina Panthers team, 21-10 at Bank of America Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

Bettor Wins $2.8 Mil On Wild Pats-Raiders Game, Last Leg In 5 Team Parlay

Bettor Marco Piemonte correctly picked the first 4 games in a 5 pick parlay -- with only a Raiders win standing between him and $2.88 MILLION. The game was surely going to overtime ... that's until Chandler Jones cashed that huge ticket with one of the greatest game-ending plays in NFL history!
Wichita Eagle

Where Bears Have the Edge Matching Up with Bills

Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.
CHICAGO, IL
Golf Digest

Bettor wins $2.8 million on Patriots-Raiders lateral, the last leg of the most miraculous NFL parlay of all time

NFL weekends don’t come crazier than the one we just saw. On Saturday, the Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history, storming back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime. The Bills and the Chargers both drilled walk-off field goals, there was an NFL-record three comebacks of 17 points or more, and the Patriots handed the Raiders the most shocking Christmas gift since The Immaculate Reception...
NBC Sports

NFL teams have 1-12 record in week after playing 49ers

Facing off against the 49ers will take its toll on just about every team in the NFL. San Francisco's hard-hitting defense is one of, if not the best in the league, while the offense is riddled with explosive weapons that fight for every extra yard possible. Playing the 49ers appears...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy