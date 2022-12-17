Read full article on original website
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Olivia Culpo enjoys ‘staycation’ with Christian McCaffrey after 49ers clinch division
It’s been a cozy and celebratory weekend for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to give fans a peek at her “staycation” with the 49ers running back, 26, and their adorable dog, Oliver Sprinkles. “Staycation with my favorite boys. How sweet,” Culpo gushed in one post. The trio also posed for a family-like photo, with a pajama-clad Culpo holding Oliver while McCaffrey smiled beside her. “He doesn’t look real here,” the “Culpo Sisters” star said of her beloved pup. Culpo’s getaway with McCaffrey comes just days after the Pro Bowler and his 49ers...
Houston Chronicle
Ron Rivera says no quarterback change (for now) but 'all hands on deck' for 49ers
As the players dressed and grappled with their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in prime time Sunday, Coach Ron Rivera pulled quarterback Taylor Heinicke aside and led him from the Washington Commanders' locker room to his nearby office at FedEx Field. Heinicke shut the door behind him and...
Wichita Eagle
Matthew Bergeron Declares for NFL Draft
Syracuse’s starting left tackle Matthew Bergeron has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Derek Carr had a hilariously perfect reaction to the Raiders’ wild game-winning touchdown
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr couldn’t contain his shock and excitement after his team pulled off one of the most improbable wins you’ll ever see. During that ridiculous finish to Las Vegas’ game with the New England Patriots, Carr was chatting with Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree before all the hilarity broke out.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Opponents ‘Licking Their Chops’ to Play Dallas Defense; Power Rankings
FRISCO - We're mere weeks away from the start of the NFL Playoffs and teams are doing their best in this last month of the season to battle for positioning within the top four seeds of each conference. Week 15 brought some interesting moments for some of those teams, and...
Wichita Eagle
‘Chance’ Jalen Hurts Plays Feels Like a Fleeting One
PHILADELPHIA - For one day in December second-year quarterback Ian Book was running the 13-1 Eagles through a walkthrough practice at the NovaCare Complex. Starter and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nursing the sprained shoulder he suffered in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at frigid Soldier Field, and backup Gardner Minshew was excused to attend and speak at Mike Leach’s memorial service.
Wichita Eagle
Packers Make Roster Cut Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers are preparing to keep pace in the NFC playoff race on Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Rams. But ahead of preparing for the freezing temperatures against a Rams team with nothing to lose, the Packers decided to release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday in a surprising late-season move. Watkins will now go to waivers with the hope that another team will place a claim for him.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Select Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest NFL Mock
As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision...
Wichita Eagle
Why Kansas City Chiefs’ game-changing fumble recovery almost didn’t count vs. Texans
Willie Gay had the football in his hands — and he wasn’t sure it would matter. Shortly after snatching a fumble recovery from the scrum during overtime of Kansas City’s 30-24 victory over the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker heard bad news from a few feet away.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Slipping in Second Quarter vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are in another tight duel with the New York Giants. However, the Commanders have some catching up to do, trailing 14-3 to the Giants. The Commanders got on the scoreboard first with a 41-yard field goal from Joey Slye after the two teams exchanged punts on their opening drive.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Keep Season Alive Behind Mitch Trubisky
CHARLOTTE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided falling officially out of the playoff race, despite playing without their starting quarterback. Mitch Trubiksy, making his first start since being benched in Week 4, was efficient and smart with the football and led the Steelers to a road win over a surging Carolina Panthers team, 21-10 at Bank of America Stadium.
wrestlinginc.com
George Kittle Reveals Who Would Win A San Francisco 49ers Royal Rumble
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was recently a guest on the "Murph & Mac" podcast, where he shared his thoughts about how he and his teammates would do if they were in a Royal Rumble match. "If he's [Trent Williams] number 15, I don't think he's going to...
TMZ.com
Bettor Wins $2.8 Mil On Wild Pats-Raiders Game, Last Leg In 5 Team Parlay
Bettor Marco Piemonte correctly picked the first 4 games in a 5 pick parlay -- with only a Raiders win standing between him and $2.88 MILLION. The game was surely going to overtime ... that's until Chandler Jones cashed that huge ticket with one of the greatest game-ending plays in NFL history!
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Chris Jones one of multiple KC defensive linemen unable to practice Tuesday
The Chiefs were missing multiple defensive linemen for Tuesday’s practice. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders were sick and would not be on the field. Jones battled an illness last week and entered the weekend designated as questionable to play at the Houston...
Wichita Eagle
Where Bears Have the Edge Matching Up with Bills
Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.
Golf Digest
Bettor wins $2.8 million on Patriots-Raiders lateral, the last leg of the most miraculous NFL parlay of all time
NFL weekends don’t come crazier than the one we just saw. On Saturday, the Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history, storming back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime. The Bills and the Chargers both drilled walk-off field goals, there was an NFL-record three comebacks of 17 points or more, and the Patriots handed the Raiders the most shocking Christmas gift since The Immaculate Reception...
NBC Sports
NFL teams have 1-12 record in week after playing 49ers
Facing off against the 49ers will take its toll on just about every team in the NFL. San Francisco's hard-hitting defense is one of, if not the best in the league, while the offense is riddled with explosive weapons that fight for every extra yard possible. Playing the 49ers appears...
Comments / 0