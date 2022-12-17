Read full article on original website
Fekas to Again Provide Free Christmas Meal
For the 40th year in a row Bill Fekas is planning to prepare a free community-wide Christmas dinner, and the Salina chef is still in need of a little support. Fekas is planning to prepare and serve a free dinner to as many as 4,500 people. This will be the 40th year for the Fekas Family Christmas Dinner.
Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
KSU Salina Students Lead Giving Tree Project,
Students, faculty, staff and administration at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus helped contribute gifts to local families in the campus’s first student-led Giving Tree project. According to the school, students involved with K-State Salina’s Student Governing Association helped create and lead the Giving Tree project, which...
The Grinch makes special deliveries for Hutchinson bakery
The Grinch made special deliveries Monday for a Hutchinson bakery.
Saline County woman injured in near-head-on wreck west of Salina
A Saline County woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck west of Salina that left her trapped in her vehicle Tuesday evening. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that Steven Moss, 37, of Salina, was eastbound on State Street just west of N. Burma Road when his 2009 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line and struck almost head on a westbound 1995 Honda Civic driven by Jolissa Crook, 40, of rural Saline County.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit.
Jeffcoat Foundation donates total of $35,000 to multiple organizations
Hank Royer, trustee of the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation, awarded $35,000 to four different groups last week. The organizations all help with child assistance in the Abilene community. Food for Kids Program received $10,000 for their funding overall. The program was a project of her leadership Dickinson County class several years...
Man Threatens Mother with Hammer
A Salina man is in custody after being tased and pepper sprayed following a domestic disturbance Monday afternoon. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Joseph Johnson allegedly threaten his mother and a neighbor with a hammer in the 600 block of Charles Street. Police say the incident...
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
Weather-related delays, closings, changes
We will publish weather-related delays, closings, and changes as information becomes available. Kansas Wesleyan University, opening at 10 a.m. K-State Salina is limiting operations to essential personnel only. McPherson Countryside Covenant Church, closed. McPherson First United Methodist Church, closed. OCCK, Inc. Transportation will have reduced hours Thursday: CityGo will run...
Three adults arrested; five children removed from their custody
Three northeast Saline County residents were arrested and five children were removed from their custody after an alleged incident that was reported on Tuesday. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sheriff's office personnel responded Tuesday after a trusted adult reported an incident that allegedly happened on Sunday at a residence in the 2600 block of E. Shipton Road.
Utility Trailers and Fence Hit, Non-Injury Vehicle Accident.
There were no injuries after a woman accidentally struck a vehicle, drove over a curb, and through a fence. On December 19th at approximately 4:30 PM officers were called to the intersection of Derby and Royal Drive. Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL staff that Lisa Gormley, a 62-year-old Salina resident allegedly failed to yield. Gormley was traveling southwest when she came to the intersection and struck a 1999 Ford Ranger. Gormley’s vehicle continued southbound over the curb striking a utility trailer and driving through two chain-link fences belonging to Sierra Lind in the 1300 block of Derby.
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
Margaret Ann (Tinkler) Peck
Margaret Ann (Tinkler) Peck, 68, died on December 17, 2022, peacefully surrounded by family. She was born on September 14, 1954, in Salina to Neal and Maxine (Shirack) Tinkler. She married Melvin Peck on December 20, 1974, in Salina, KS. Margaret was born and raised in rural Saline County. She...
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
Kansas-based flour company to hit KC metro supermarket shelves
NEW CAMBRIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shoppers at select Price Chopper and Hen House Market locations in the KC metro will soon have a new choice for flour on the shelves. Officials with Farmers Direct Foods - a Kansas-based regenerative flour brand - says on Monday, Dec. 19, that its products will now be given shelf space in Balls Food Stores which include select Hen House Market and Price Chopper locations across the Kansas City metro area.
Salina Police search for information after shooter targets closed bank
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salina Police are searching for information after a closed bank was the target of a recent shooting. The Salina Police Department says that just before 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, a resident reported that they heard multiple gunshots in the 2000 block of S. Ohio St. The witness then reported they saw a person with a white stocking cap in the area.
Postponements and cancellations
--Konza Prairie Community Health Center – Junction City will operate on a 2-Hour Delay Thursday, December 22, due to inclement weather. The clinic will open at 10 am. Appointments before 10 am will be rescheduled. Please give yourself extra time to arrive safely. If you cannot make it to your appointment, please call 785-238-4711 to reschedule.
Prepare for a blast of artic weather
Geary County Emergency Management has announced that the potential for several inches of accumulating snow continues to increase late Wednesday night into Thursday. Focus less on the exact amount of snow, and more on the fact that even just a few inches will cause significant impacts when combined with 35-45 mph wind gusts and wind chills -30 degrees or lower.
Driver Hurt in Fiery Crash
An Abilene man was transported to the hospital in Salina after being ejected from his van in a one-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Dakota Jones of Abilene was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van headed north on K 15 Highway. The van left the right side of the road for an unknown reason and rolled several times ejecting the driver. It caught fire and came to rest on its roof.
