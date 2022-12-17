El Paso fire partners up to collect toys, clothes, other items

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The El Paso Fire Department collaborated with the Center Against Sexual & Family Violence, the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home, and the El Paso Center for Children to honor Zachariah’s 5th birthday.

To honor Zachariah’s birthday, a memorial toy drive took place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the El Paso Fire Station 5. People donated new toys for children as well as personal care items that will benefit children and families within the local community. Winter wear, clothing items, toiletries, and blankets were also donated. All donations will benefit the Child Crisis Center of El Paso, The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence and the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home.

“Zachariah Kit Hernandez blessed us with 13 blissful months of his spirit and love before he ascended to his heavenly home. Although he lived on this earth for a short period of time, he lived it to the fullest – traveling with his older sisters, experiencing many joyful moments and bringing so much light and laughter to our lives. In his honor, we want to share his birthday with the community in an effort to uplift spirits, bring hope, increase support, raise awareness, and gather donations in collaboration with local organizations that’ll truly impact the lives of children and families in economic need this holiday season.” Zach’s Story, Zach’s Birthday Foundation – Zach’s Story (zachariahkit.org)

