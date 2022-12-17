ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso fire partners up to collect toys, clothes, other items

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSF4C_0jmKOEbI00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The El Paso Fire Department collaborated with the Center Against Sexual & Family Violence, the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home, and the El Paso Center for Children to honor Zachariah’s 5th birthday.

To honor Zachariah’s birthday, a memorial toy drive took place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the El Paso Fire Station 5. People donated new toys for children as well as personal care items that will benefit children and families within the local community. Winter wear, clothing items, toiletries, and blankets were also donated. All donations will benefit the Child Crisis Center of El Paso, The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence and the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home.

“Zachariah Kit Hernandez blessed us with 13 blissful months of his spirit and love before he ascended to his heavenly home. Although he lived on this earth for a short period of time, he lived it to the fullest – traveling with his older sisters, experiencing many joyful moments and bringing so much light and laughter to our lives. In his honor, we want to share his birthday with the community in an effort to uplift spirits, bring hope, increase support, raise awareness, and gather donations in collaboration with local organizations that’ll truly impact the lives of children and families in economic need this holiday season.”

Zach’s Story, Zach’s Birthday Foundation – Zach’s Story (zachariahkit.org)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Salvation Army distributes toys and food for Angel Tree program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This holiday season the Salvation Army distributed Christmas gifts to 560 families in the Angel Tree program. Angel Tree is a need-based Christmas assistance program that helps families by providing clothes, toys, and food to families in need.  Each year, families register in October for Christmas assistance, and generous donors join […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Red Kettle Campaign falls behind as Salvation Army prepares for winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas just a few days away, and a drop in temperatures, The Salvation Army in El Paso says they are falling behind with the red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year.  Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services hosting “Paw-liday Paw-ty” Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services Dept. isn’t hosting just any ordinary holiday party this Friday. Instead, the shelter will be the site of a “Paw-liday Paw-ty” on Friday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving residents the chance to come care for and feed homeless animals. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sacred Heart Church asking for volunteers to help with migrant shelter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of migrants have been making their way to Sacred Heart Church as they seek shelter and food. Many currently are sleeping in the church’s gym, while others sleep on sidewalks nearby. In a social media post, Sacred Heart Church announced it is in need of volunteers. Those who are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City offers free recycling of natural Christmas trees starting Dec. 27

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is offering free recycling of live holiday trees starting Dec. 27. According to the city, the public may recycle their live holiday trees beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations. Holiday trees taken to the drop-off sites must be free of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Convention Center turns into temporary migrant shelter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly 1,000 beds are ready at the Convention center which was transformed into a migrant shelter on Wednesday. What is best described as a sea of cot beds, a large hall divided by curtains is already filling up with migrants as of Wednesday late afternoon. “We want to make sure […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Fire Department announces Killings as new chief

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After serving as interim chief since May 2022, Jonathan Killings has been offered the role permanently. His background in serving many ranks within the department makes him the ideal candidate. Killings moved to El Paso when he was two years old with his family as part of the United States […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County Christmas, New Year Holiday Schedule 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the upcoming Christmas and New Year Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Monday Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet for the next few weeks and will resume County business in the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

DPS truck security checks cause backup in El Paso’s Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A line of trucks that’s over a mile long has been forming daily off of Artcraft Road as the Texas Department of Public Safety conducts enhanced security inspections. DPS announced the action in a Dec. 13 statement: “Cartels do not care about the condition of the vehicles they send into […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Electric shares readiness tips for expected cold front

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As we anticipate temperatures to drop soon, many people will most likely be turning their heaters on to try and stay warm, and with that cold front to be expected, El Paso Electric is sharing some of their ways to ensure that the community will have power throughout the cold […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Migrants flee to Lower Valley, causing concern for residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lower Valley residents are growing concerned after seeing a more and more migrants in their neighborhoods. With the recent increase in migrants attempting to cross, road signs saying, “watch out for unexpected pedestrians” have been put up along the border highway to prevent drivers from hitting migrants. However, these road […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City uses convention center, schools, hotels to house migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is collaborating with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District, to use two vacant schools to serve as temporary shelters for migrants. OEM will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School located in Central El Paso, and the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

How the arctic front impacts all corners of Texas

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As an arctic front blankets nearly all of Texas Thursday night, 30 million people brace for the unique challenges it brings their corner of the state. The front first hit Amarillo, bringing brutal wind chills plunging the temperature into double-digit negatives. Texas’ northernmost major city is used to it, though. “When they […]
TEXAS STATE
spotlightepnews.com

Here is how you can help migrants in El Paso

Thousands of people are stranded here without basics, fighting cold and hunger, hoping for a better life. In an effort to help these people– who have left their homes to flee even worse conditions, including violence and profound poverty– the El Paso Community Foundation has made grants to the following community organizations, who are leaders in these efforts, and we encourage you to do the same.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CISD encourages parents to engage kids with studies on winter break

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While school breaks have been known for learning loss, Canutillo Independent School District knows how you can keep your child’s brain active during the winter break. With winter break only for two weeks, students learning won’t be as affected as other breaks says spokesman for Canutillo Independent School District Gustavo […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso opens warming centers ahead of winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Weather Service forecasts a winter storm that could bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far over the weekend. The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Department of Health cautions and reminds the community to take preventative actions and stay safe. Residents are advised to: As […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UMC welcomes first mobile MRI machine to the region

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center of El Paso made history this week by introducing the first portable MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) system to the Borderland. The MRI system, known as “The Swoop,” allows medical professionals to perform MRIs at a patient’s bedside rather than forcing them to find a way to move […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy