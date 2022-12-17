ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

NCCU Defeats Jackson State for 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl Overtime Victory

By Kambui Bomani
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hN5U_0jmKNVKC00

North Carolina Central offense rushed over the Jackson State defense to win the 2022 Celebration Bowl.

North Carolina Central (10-2) ruined Deion Sanders’ farewell game with a 41-34 overtime victory over the previously unbeaten Jackson State Tigers (12-1) for the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl title.

The victory extends the MEAC’s win streak in the MEAC/SWAC postseason bowl games to a fifth consecutive and 6-1 overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOPY5_0jmKNVKC00

Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles quarterback Davius Richard (11) accepts his offensive player of the game award next to head coach Trei Oliver after defeating the Jackson State Tigers in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Davius Richard led the charge for the Eagles’ offense (10-2) with over 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns. Richard and running back Latrell Collier combined for 173 rush yards on 37 carries. NCCU’s top-20 FCS ground attack gashed the JSU defense for 254 rushing yards and three scores from 42 total carries.

The Tigers’ defense came into the matchup as the FCS’ best unit and surrendered season-highs in points, and 460 total yards. They didn’t force a single turnover for the first time this season and allowed over 400 yards of total offense in back-to-back games.

Offensively, JSU didn’t have any problems moving the football through the air. In his final game with the program, Shedeur Sanders tossed for over 300 yards (329) and four scores, with two going to freshman phenom Travis Hunter.

View the 12 images of this gallery on the original article

However, Sanders was sacked multiple times throughout the matchup. The Tigers’ offense rushed for a measly 64 yards on 23 carries as the Eagles’ defensive front stymied them.

The game was ultimately decided by JSU’s final two offensive plays of their season. A play-action pass to backup tight end Hayden Hagler was dropped in the end-zone that could’ve pushed the Tigers’ to a double-overtime. Following that miscue, Sanders scurried from the rush to throw an incompletion on fourth-and-goal that cemented JSU’s fate.

The victory for NCCU gives them its first-ever Celebration Bowl title and its first HBCU Football National Championship since 2006. The Tigers complete the season with another missed opportunity at an outright HBCU title and an 0-2 record against the MEAC in the Coach Prime Era.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

HBCU mission accomplished. MEAC Champion NCCU excels in the Celebration bowl while Primetime fails

Representing the MEAC and the Carolinas, North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State came up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year while the Eagles were able to redeem the MEAC's only lost in the Celebration bowl in which the Eagles lost to Grambling State University.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball sees ranking slide without playing

There were no Duke basketball games last week. The Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) haven't played since their 82-55 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Dec. 10. Even so, the AP Top 25 voters dropped Duke from No. 12 to No. 14 this week. The fall was due to impressive wins last week from the now-No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) and the now-No. 13 UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12).
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Football: Ryan Coe transferring to North Carolina

The UNC football program has added some special teams depth, as transfer kicker Ryan Coe is set to leave Cincinnati to join the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program have done well with the transfer portal over the last couple of days, as they’ve added yet another player to the mix.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: ‘Big-Time Onions!’

It is hard to gauge the importance of Carolina’s comeback win over Ohio State Saturday before a large light-blue-clad crowd at Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels’ 89-84 overtime thriller against the 23rd-ranked Buckeyes — in the macro — helps offset a four-game losing streak that not only knocked them out of the rankings and — in the micro — gave them a non-conference resume-builder for the NCAA tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic

Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
thepositivecommunity.com

Jackson State University; More than its Football Team

On Saturday night, Deion Sanders announced he was leaving Jackson State University after three years to become the head football coach for the University of Colorado, spawning countless tweets and think pieces debating the move to a predominantly white institution. But Jackson State is more than its football program and...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

South Jackson football team passes out clothes to needy

JACKSON, Miss. — The South Jackson 49ers passed out clothes to those in need Sunday at Pittman Park. The organizer, Helen Torrey, says she's been helping the community for nearly 20 years, but Sunday's clothing drive was a little different because she had help from the football team and cheerleaders.
JACKSON, MS
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds

The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Three arrested for shooting at Jackson Kroger

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced the charged and the identification of the suspects will be released shortly. The shooting left two people injured in the parking lot of the Kroger on Interstate 55 […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

ALEXIS BATES, 35, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. TYLER BUCKLEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County – County Court, NCSO. Bond N/A. ZACHERY J COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
638
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy