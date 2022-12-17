Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse basketball predictions and poll for Pittsburgh and Albany
With the holiday season rolling around, nothing beats a two-for-one day for Syracuse Orange basketball. Both the Syracuse men’s and women’s teams will look to keep their momentums going with critical matchups on Tuesday. The men’s program will look to stay undefeated in the ACC and extend its current five-streak win streak, while the women’s team hopes to remain undefeated at home coming off a nine-point win against Wake Forest Sunday afternoon.
nunesmagician.com
Pittsburgh 84, Syracuse 82: Second-half comeback falls short as Orange drop to 8-5
Where there was a will, there was somehow a way for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team to come back down 20 points in the second half to the Pittsburgh Panthers. But ultimately, the Orange’s poor outside shooting and inconsistent defense made the deficit too big to overcome, with Syracuse falling 84-82 to Pittsburgh and dropping to 1-1 in ACC play.
nunesmagician.com
Remembering Syracuse MBB legend Louis Orr: the greatest man Coach Boeheim ever knew
Just two weeks after securing the head coaching job for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program in 1975, coach Jim Boeheim ended up in Cincinnati, Ohio for one of the first recruitment trips of his career. There, he would meet who he called the greatest of all the people and players he’s met.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Pitt: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 1-0) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim four point favorites. TV/Streaming: ESPNU, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Pitt Blog: Cardiac Hill. Rivalry: 74-48, Syraucse. Current Streak: 1, Pittsburgh. First Meeting: The...
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Pittsburgh
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Get your coffee ready for this late tip-off or if you’re on the West Coast, leave early to make sure you’re ready for the start of the game....because who knows if the Syracuse Orange will be. Location: Pittsburgh, PA. Students: 28,391 students who...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse 67, Wake Forest 58: late-game run pushes Orange to fourth-straight win in ACC debut
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team trailed for over 80% of the time in Sunday afternoon’s matchup versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Syracuse might’ve been down, but it wasn’t out. A monster 4th quarter run powered by the Orange’s defense and some late-game heroics from...
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Pitt Panthers
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team dives back into ACC play when the Pittsburgh Panthers visit the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is looking to win its sixth straight game while Pitt is coming off an easy win over North Florida. Both teams are 1-0 in ACC play and the winner can keep post-season hopes alive while the loser better start thinking about auto bid or bust.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange land three commitments as Early Signing Day approaches
We are two days away from Early Signing Day and the Syracuse Orange just concluded a busy recruiting weekend. With the Orange making a last-minute push to round out the 2023 class, they did land a trio of commitments on Sunday. First Syracuse was able to flip the commitment of Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Virginia. Gordon had been committed to Old Dominion and he’s a 6’2 267 lb lineman who was unranked but was a second-team all-state player in Virginia.
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: CAMPEONES!
HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) Syracuse football: more guys entering the portal :(. Syracuse football: more guys are committing! :) Rocky Long is the new Defensive Coordinator. Men’s basketball: is the shipped righted? Or are we looking at a mirage thanks to bad...
