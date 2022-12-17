Read full article on original website
Morral Ridgedale loses steam in OT, falls to Bucyrus
Overtime was required before Bucyrus clipped Morral Ridgedale 71-63 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bucyrus an 18-13 lead over Morral Ridgedale.
Too close for comfort: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange strains past Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lewis Center Olentangy Orange nipped Columbus St. Francis DeSales 57-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Columbus St Francis DeSales squared off with January 9, 2021 at Lewis Center...
Toledo Central Catholic overwhelms Findlay
Toledo Central Catholic recorded a big victory over Findlay 57-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Findlay and Toledo Central Catholic squared off with February 1, 2022 at Findlay High School last season. For more, click here.
Arlington stops Dola Hardin Northern in snug affair
Arlington topped Dola Hardin Northern 47-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Arlington and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on December 18, 2021 at Arlington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans designs winning blueprint against Hebron Lakewood
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans dumped Hebron Lakewood 44-28 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans opened with a 17-4 advantage over Hebron Lakewood through the first quarter.
Shelby pulls away from River Valley via 2nd-half surge
SHELBY — It was the biggest win of the young season, but nobody in the Shelby locker room felt like celebrating. Alex Bruskotter and Issaiah Ramsey combined for 42 points and the Whippets pulled away in the second half for a 70-56 win over River Valley in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Tuesday at Shelby.
Razor thin: Fremont Ross earns tough verdict over Napoleon
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Fremont Ross nipped Napoleon 41-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Findlay and Napoleon took on Bryan on December 13 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash
Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
Mansfield survives taut tilt with Rossford
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mansfield didn't mind, dispatching Rossford 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Mansfield moved in front of Rossford 19-16 to begin the second quarter.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale snatches victory over New Riegel
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Mt. Blanchard Riverdale chalked up in tripping New Riegel 41-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, New Riegel and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on December 21, 2021 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Beechcroft tops Columbus Northland
Columbus Beechcroft trucked Columbus Northland on the road to a 64-47 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 20. Last season, Columbus Northland and Columbus Beechcroft faced off on December 3, 2021 at Columbus Beechcroft High School. For a full recap, click here.
Elmore Woodmore explodes past Pemberville Eastwood
Elmore Woodmore's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Pemberville Eastwood 52-14 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 20. The last time Elmore Woodmore and Pemberville Eastwood played in a 44-40 game on January 13, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Brunswick mollywopps Hebron Lakewood
Brunswick earned a convincing 64-41 win over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio girls basketball action on December 19. Recently on December 13, Hebron Lakewood squared off with Newark Licking Valley in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Where winning scratch-off was sold in NE Ohio
A scratch off ticket with a sweet win was sold in Northeast Ohio.
Mansfield junior selected to represent Ohio in youth advocacy summit
MANSFIELD — Brandon Polak has canvassed for local candidates, volunteered with the county board of elections and helped organize three political rallies in Mansfield — despite not being old enough to vote. Polak, 16, was recently selected to represent Ohio in the YMCA’s Youth Advocacy Program. The junior...
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building
Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today
MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century. Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next. The Richland County treasurer and Land Bank chair watched as demolition began Monday on the former Westinghouse "A" building. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Historic entry way to former Westinghouse 'A' building successfully removed
MANSFIELD -- The walls of the former Westinghouse "A" building can start tumbling down on Monday as far as Jennifer Kime is concerned. A mammoth, historic entrance into the 200 E. Fifth St. manufacturing site has successfully been removed and preserved for eventual restoration, Kime said on Friday. Chuck Hahn,...
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
