richlandsource.com
Mansfield junior selected to represent Ohio in youth advocacy summit
MANSFIELD — Brandon Polak has canvassed for local candidates, volunteered with the county board of elections and helped organize three political rallies in Mansfield — despite not being old enough to vote. Polak, 16, was recently selected to represent Ohio in the YMCA’s Youth Advocacy Program. The junior...
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary
Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown overcomes Gates Mills Hawken in seat-squirming affair
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown didn't mind, dispatching Gates Mills Hawken 50-41 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. The last time Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown and Gates Mills Hawken played in a 50-45 game on...
Where winning scratch-off was sold in NE Ohio
A scratch off ticket with a sweet win was sold in Northeast Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Akron Springfield controls the action and East Palestine
Impressive was a ready adjective for Akron Springfield's 66-36 throttling of East Palestine in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 13, East Palestine squared off with Warren Lordstown in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Morral Ridgedale loses steam in OT, falls to Bucyrus
Overtime was required before Bucyrus clipped Morral Ridgedale 71-63 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bucyrus an 18-13 lead over Morral Ridgedale.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans designs winning blueprint against Hebron Lakewood
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans dumped Hebron Lakewood 44-28 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans opened with a 17-4 advantage over Hebron Lakewood through the first quarter.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Fremont Ross earns tough verdict over Napoleon
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Fremont Ross nipped Napoleon 41-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Findlay and Napoleon took on Bryan on December 13 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brecksville-Broadview Heights wins tense tussle with Canton McKinley
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brecksville-Broadview Heights didn't mind, dispatching Canton McKinley 53-49 at Canton Mckinley High on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game....
richlandsource.com
Mansfield survives taut tilt with Rossford
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mansfield didn't mind, dispatching Rossford 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Mansfield moved in front of Rossford 19-16 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field cancels check from Mantua Crestwood
Mogadore Field put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mantua Crestwood in a 56-46 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Mogadore Field and Mantua Crestwood faced off on November 30, 2021 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
Residents Of This Ohio City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
wvxu.org
Ohio National Guard unit selected for nation's first cyberspace wing
An Ohio National Air Base that faced an uncertain future flying C-130s has been selected as the nation's first cyberspace mission unit. The 179th Airlift wing in Mansfield is busy transitioning to the new mission by hiring intelligence personnel, cybersecurity experts and operations staff. It's still unclear who their partners will be because this is the first Air National Guard cyberspace wing.
Catching up with Ted Henry — Part 2
News 5 anchor Rob Powers sat down with Ted Henry, a legendary WEWS anchor, to talk about some of his favorite moments working in Cleveland.
Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
richlandsource.com
Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today
MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century. Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Winter storm will challenge ODOT and travelers in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As millions of Americans get ready to hit the road and take to the skies to gather with loved ones for the holidays, a winter storm is threatening to make travel difficult. A long line of cars extended out onto the road at the GetGo gas station...
