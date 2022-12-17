ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

richlandsource.com

Mansfield junior selected to represent Ohio in youth advocacy summit

MANSFIELD — Brandon Polak has canvassed for local candidates, volunteered with the county board of elections and helped organize three political rallies in Mansfield — despite not being old enough to vote. Polak, 16, was recently selected to represent Ohio in the YMCA’s Youth Advocacy Program. The junior...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary

Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Akron Springfield controls the action and East Palestine

Impressive was a ready adjective for Akron Springfield's 66-36 throttling of East Palestine in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 13, East Palestine squared off with Warren Lordstown in a basketball game. For more, click here.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Fremont Ross earns tough verdict over Napoleon

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Fremont Ross nipped Napoleon 41-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Findlay and Napoleon took on Bryan on December 13 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
NAPOLEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Brecksville-Broadview Heights wins tense tussle with Canton McKinley

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brecksville-Broadview Heights didn't mind, dispatching Canton McKinley 53-49 at Canton Mckinley High on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game....
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield survives taut tilt with Rossford

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mansfield didn't mind, dispatching Rossford 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Mansfield moved in front of Rossford 19-16 to begin the second quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field cancels check from Mantua Crestwood

Mogadore Field put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mantua Crestwood in a 56-46 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Mogadore Field and Mantua Crestwood faced off on November 30, 2021 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
MOGADORE, OH
wvxu.org

Ohio National Guard unit selected for nation's first cyberspace wing

An Ohio National Air Base that faced an uncertain future flying C-130s has been selected as the nation's first cyberspace mission unit. The 179th Airlift wing in Mansfield is busy transitioning to the new mission by hiring intelligence personnel, cybersecurity experts and operations staff. It's still unclear who their partners will be because this is the first Air National Guard cyberspace wing.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today

MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century. Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
MANSFIELD, OH

