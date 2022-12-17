Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum good to play against Pacers after missing 1 game
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum was back at Celtics practice Tuesday, and Boston coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed the star is good to play against the Pacers on Wednesday. Tatum missed Sunday’s loss to the Magic because of personal reasons, only the second game this season he hasn’t suited up for the C’s.
Celtics injury report: Marcus Smart, Grant Williams listed for Wednesday’s game vs. Pacers
The Celtics are looking to snap a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night against the Pacers at TD Garden but a wave of team illness may impact the availability of some key players on the roster. Marcus Smart (questionable) and Grant Williams (probable) were added to the team’s injury report ahead of Wednesday’s matchup due to a non-COVID illness. Danilo Gallinari also remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL.
What Celtics said about Aaron Nesmith ahead of Pacers guard’s return to Boston
BOSTON — As the Celtics are busy scouting the Pacers ahead of their Wednesday matchup, they did see a consistent when looking at film of old friend Aaron Nesmith. While the former first-round pick didn’t work out in Boston, he’s carved out a rotation spot for the surprisingly solid Pacers. And whenever Nesmith is on the court, there’s one guarantee: The guard’s playing as hard as possible.
MassLive.com
Celtics’ Grant Williams says Blake Griffin is ‘one of the best teammates I’ve ever had’
Blake Griffin’s only a couple months into his Celtics tenure, but the longtime NBA veteran has clearly incorporated himself well with his teammates in Boston. Griffin’s often seen in the locker room joking around, looking like he’s been with the C’s for years. His teammates have...
Did Celtics miss promising opportunity with Bol Bol trade to Magic?
The Celtics made a number of notable trades during their run to the 2022 NBA Finals but one that flew under the radar involved Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol. The 7-foot-2 Oregon product arrived in Boston as part of the Juancho Hernangomez trade last January that also gave the team a sizable TPE that will be active through next month along with an injured P.J. Dozier.
Eddie House fires back at Magic fans after Celtics analyst called out
After Celtics analyst Eddie House called the Magic “garbage,” the Orlando players and faithful were more than happy to circle back to his original comments. House dismissed the Magic after they initially beat the Celtics on Friday, adding that Orlando wasn’t going to make the playoffs or play-in tourney despite the recent improved play.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0