ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Kit Harington Recalls Moment He Knew Game Of Thrones Co-Star Rose Leslie Was ‘The One’

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tx0iA_0jmKL4tU00

Lucky for Kit Harington, his real-life romance with Rose Leslie is a much happier story than his character Jon Snow’s relationship with Yigritte (played by Leslie) on Game of Thrones . The two met on the set of GOT’s second season, and according to Harington, he knew she was “the one” not long after they met.

During a Game of Thrones convention, Harington took the stage to talk all things Jon Snow. One fan asked him about his on-screen chemistry with his real-life wife Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte on the show. The actor then recalled the first time he met his eventual wife while making GOT (via Insider ), saying:

We first met having a costume fitting. I remember she offered me a ginger biscuit and I went, 'Yes please!' I remember coming back home and saying to my best friend like, 'Oh God, I think I found the one.'

How adorable is that!? To me, this sounds like it was love at first sight for Harington, and now the couple has been together for years. According to the article, the audience gave a nice “aww” after hearing this sweet story. Harington smiled recalling the moment, and said:

There is nothing better in life than falling in love with the person you are in love with on-screen. It's just astonishing. Sorry to be smushy. But you fall in love and you never get that initial giddy feeling back, but you'll have moments when you fall in love with each other again. The other day I reminded her of it — every time we think about it we grin.

I’m sorry, I can’t, this is too cute, especially considering just how incredible their romance was on screen. On the show, Ygritte was Jon Snow’s first love, and arguably only love, considering the one other romantic relationship he had ended brutally, and it was quite messy considering the complexity of the Targaryen family tree . This relationship with the woman beyond The Wall was one of the happier points of Jon Snow’s story, and to hear about the admiration and love Harington has for that arc is lovely.

The actor also discussed working with Leslie during the early seasons of Thrones , and the differences between her and Ygritte, as well as the actress’ ability to turn on the sass. Harington said:

But yeah the Ygritte thing... I just saw Rose. The funny thing about Rose is that she's so good and so sweet and so lovely and then she lets her fierceness out in her characters. So you're having a lovely chat with your girlfriend and then suddenly she's biting your face off in a scene.

The two have such a fun relationship on screen, and I’d assume it’s similar off-screen too, considering some of the stories we’ve heard about them. For example, Harington pranked Leslie with his fake severed head from Game of Thrones days before they got engaged. The actor also revealed he told his wife how GOT ended , and she wouldn’t speak to him for days.

Following the prank and their engagement, the two got married in 2018 . Leslie and Harington then welcomed their child to the world in 2020 .

Professionally, both actors have been staying busy. This year Leslie starred in The Time Traveler’s Wife series as well as the film Death on the Nile . As for Harington, he joined the MCU in Eternals last year, and he is currently in development on a show about Jon Snow .

While we wait to see the return of Jon Snow, you can relive his tragic, but beautiful love story with Ygritte on Game of Thrones , which ended up sparking a happy real-life love story, with an HBO Max subscription .

Comments / 7

Related
digitalspy.com

Killing Eve and Game of Thrones actors star in exclusive first trailer for new Channel 4 drama

We have the first look at Killing Eve star Alexandra Roach and Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon in The Light in The Hall, a new drama from Channel 4. In the first trailer, which was released exclusively to Digital Spy, we see Roach and Rheon alongside Joanna Scanlan (The Larkins), with the trio set to let sparks fly in the emotional six-part miniseries.
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
OK! Magazine

Jenna Ortega Sparks Backlash After Admitting She Filmed Dance Scene From Netflix's 'Wednesday' While Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

While Jenna Ortega was filming Netflix's hit show Wednesday, she came to set while she wasn't feeling well, which didn't sit well with others. In an interview, the 20-year-old star revealed her iconic dance was "her first day with COVID so it was awful to film." "I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,"...
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
172K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy