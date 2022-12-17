(SPRINGFIELD) COVID-19 cases are increasing and the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves and others. As of late last week, 86 counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for transmission of the virus. That compares to 74 the week before, plus 43 counties are now considered high risk. But state infectious disease officials say the real concern is the number of influenza cases that are increasing statewide. The IDPH says it’s still not too late to get a booster shot and flu shot.

