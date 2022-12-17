Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
Central Illinois Proud
Heart health important when shoveling snow
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As snowfall looms on Central Illinois this week, medical professionals are warning of the dangers associated with clearing it from driveways and sidewalks. Doctors say shoveling snow can increase the risk of a heart attack, especially in males who are 55 years of age or...
Central Illinois Proud
Crews in BloNo prep for blizzard-like storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath. Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (12/19/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) COVID-19 cases are increasing and the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves and others. As of late last week, 86 counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for transmission of the virus. That compares to 74 the week before, plus 43 counties are now considered high risk. But state infectious disease officials say the real concern is the number of influenza cases that are increasing statewide. The IDPH says it’s still not too late to get a booster shot and flu shot.
Central Illinois Proud
Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
Winter driving conditions in Illinois' near future
(The Center Square) – With a threat of winter weather this week in Illinois, insurance officials are reminding Illinoisans about winter driving conditions and to be prepared. According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 70% of the nation's roads are in regions that average more than five inches...
KWQC
Firefighters rappel from Vibrant Arena Ceiling
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cites area firefighters had a unique training session Wednesday morning. About 20 firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, and East Moline Fire Departments were rappelling from the ceiling of Vibrant Arena in a “high-ropes” training event. Fire officials say the...
Over 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Illinois By Christmas
Someone out there is in trouble. They wished way too hard for a white Christmas, and now it looks like blizzard conditions are possible for a big part of the midwest leading into the holiday weekend. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch...
KWQC
MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan. With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company...
Effingham Radio
Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
Sioux City Journal
Snow, winds expected to impact travel
DAVENPORT — While the National Weather Service believes a winter storm that is expected to bring possible blizzard-like conditions to the area Thursday through Friday will have a snowfall of 3 to 5 inches, the real problems will come from high winds and frigid temperatures. A winter storm watch...
News Channel Nebraska
Freezing drizzle makes Monday traffic hazardous
NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until noon today. Freezing drizzle and light snowfall are expected to result in slick roadways and sidewalks. NC Airport reports precipitation from 7 to 8 a.m. with air temperatures at...
fox32chicago.com
Growing number of children in Illinois being hospitalized after consuming edibles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A growing number of Illinois children are being hospitalized after consuming edibles. To put into perspective how bad this problem has gotten, in 2017 only three kids in Cook County were hospitalized. In 2021, that number jumped to 124. This is especially concerning because children are especially...
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Storm Watch: Blizzard Conditions Possible Thursday Night & Friday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Central Illinois from Thursday morning through Late Friday night. Blizzard conditions are possible with widespread accumulating snow and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Key Takeaways. Widespread accumulating snow is likely...
‘Immense sense of pride’: Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years
This story was originally published by The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8,...
Chance of Iowa Blizzard Increasing Heading Into Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Storm Watch for late Wednesday night through late Friday night to include all of eastern Iowa, and almost the entire state. The only part of Iowa not in the watch is the extreme southwest corner of the state. Currently, the National Weather...
tspr.org
Winter storm arriving Thursday could affect holiday travel
A winter storm headed into the area later this week could cause blizzard-like conditions and affect holiday travel plans. David Cousins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, said snow is coming – but it’s not yet clear just how much. But other factors...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois to receive more than $250 million for broadband expansion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is set to receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars in grants from the federal government to expand the reaches of broadband internet in the state. In a news conference hosted by the White House Tuesday, federal officials announced Illinois has been...
Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle
This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
MyStateline.com
Potentially dangerous late week winter storm
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin beginning late Wednesday night/Thursday morning, lasting through late Friday evening. A major winter storm is expected to impact the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes by the end of the week. Before that, light snow has...
