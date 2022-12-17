Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
WLWT 5
Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison
A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
WLWT 5
Apartment complex dealt list of code violations and fines as residents demand action
CINCINNATI — Dozens of tenants of the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartment complex gathered for a second time this month Monday evening. The meeting, held at the Hartwell Recreation Center close to the complex, was standing room only. In attendance were tenants and city council members, as well as other city leaders, attorneys and community organizers.
WKRC
Be Concerned Christmas store still offering toys for families, despite rising need
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington food pantry, Be Concerned, is continuing its Christmas Store tradition for 2022. The free store helped more than 700 families in 2021 and it's expecting to serve nearly 1,000 for 2022. "It's that long term tradition of caring and sharing with your neighbors and it...
New trial granted for man sentenced to death for 1994 Blue Ash murder
A man sentenced to death for a1994 murder in Blue Ash has been granted a new trial after a judge ruled the prosecution withheld evidence during his initial trial.
Fox 19
Social media, rock star friend help NKY man get new kidney
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is getting a new kidney this week just days before Christmas thanks to a friendship with a rock star, and a distant friend who is now a lifesaver. “It has become a friendship that has saved my life,” says Byron Wolfe. Wolfe...
Fox 19
19 For a Cure: Importance of preventative care for women
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An annual wellness exam is an essential part of keeping up with a woman’s gynecological health. In this 19 For a Cure, hear about the preventative care every woman should be seeking. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when...
Fox 19
Family, coworkers tried to help NKY woman before boyfriend allegedly killed her
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of an Independence woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend last week say he had abused her many times in the past. Amberly Harris, 32, was found in the bedroom of her Independence home Thursday. Police say her coworkers asked for a wellbeing check upon her missing multiple days of work.
Fox 19
This Cincinnati vending machine has reversed more than 1,100 overdoses
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-based nonprofit is expanding its mission to fight the opioid crisis by making Narcan easily available. The so-called “harm reduction vending machine” is located behind Caracole behind Hamilton Avenue in Northside. All the addiction-fighting resources in the machine are available free of charge to...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Find Your Morning Mojo at These Local Breakfast Spots
The best part of waking up isn’t coffee. It’s having a breakfast sandwich from one of these local gems. Get in line early and hope you’ll make it to this mobile breakfast bistro in time to grab the tamagoyaki style eggs (Japanese rolled omelette) served on a brioche bun. Sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onion aioli, and sriracha ketchup make it worth the wait.
Hundreds of kids to receive toys during giveaway
The YANI Collective is a group of individuals who help the community in different ways. The group started in Peoria, IL.
WLWT 5
Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
Cincinnati couple says city won't pay for damages after pothole destroys tires
Fred Jones Jr. filed a claim for reimbursement, sending photos and police reports/notes as requested, but was told because the city fixed the hole weeks later he would not get any money.
WLWT 5
Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
Amber Alert active for twin boy, other twin found safe at Dayton airport
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A statewide Amber Alert remains active across Ohio for one of two 5-month-old twin baby boys abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the infants was found at Dayton International Airport before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. State and local authorities have not said which twin was located.
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
WLWT 5
Greenhills police warn against using mail drop box after stolen checks recovered
CINCINNATI — Greenhills police are warning residents about using mail drop boxes this holiday season. Police sent an alert to residents on Tuesday, warning them not to use the blue mail box in front of the Greenhills Shopping Center. According to police, on Dec. 17, the Springfield Township Police...
wvxu.org
Cincy's new police chief talks having more officers on patrol, more women on the force and boosting morale
New Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge says reallocating personnel is one way she hopes to relieve stress on officers in the understaffed department. "We're going to dig down deep in the department, find out where all the bodies are assigned, find out where some duplication of work is being done, and try to diminish that duplication," Theetge told WVXU. "And at the end of it, hopefully it reaps additional bodies to put out on patrol. The uniformed officers that are answering the first line calls for service, they need to be shored up first and foremost."
wnewsj.com
Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters
Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
