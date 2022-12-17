Read full article on original website
Sheboygan Police search for person in connection to hit-and-run investigation
Sheboygan Police are attempting to locate a woman in reference to a hit and run that occurred in the Festival Foods parking lot.
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
Greater Milwaukee Today
FBI offering $10,000 reward for Culver’s robberies suspect
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.
Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
42-year-old woman killed in shooting, police investigate
13-year-old girl shot and injured in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old girl was injured in a shooting near 64th and Villard on Sunday, police say. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
No injuries reported after armed robbery at Wauwatosa business
No injuries were reported following an armed robbery at a business in Wauwatosa on Tuesday. Wauwatosa police say officers responded to the 11500 block of North Ave. around 9 a.m.
Man injured in Racine brick attack, GoFundMe created
More than $15,000 has already been raised for a man who was attacked with a brick on Friday at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary.
Woman killed in shooting near 95th and Brown Deer Road
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
2 men shot and killed while in their car near Appleton and Congress
Two men were shot and killed near Appleton and Congress on Sunday, Milwaukee police say. The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m.
Touching tribute: Tiny Hooves Sanctuary honors volunteer killed by drunk driver
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A touching tribute to a life lost too soon. Tiny Hooves Sanctuary announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, they're honoring a 20-year-old Racine volunteer who was killed by a drunk driver last week. CBS 58 told you about Johanna Pascoe on Friday. The Racine County Sanctuary said on...
Milwaukee woman shot, killed early Sunday
Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
Brown Deer homicide, man sentenced to 30 years in prison
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 to 30 years in prison for a 2021 shooting. A jury found 23-year-old Keenan Bryant guilty in October of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots...
Package-stealing 'Grinch' arrested in Wauwatosa
According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers arrested a person for stealing packages, driving a stolen vehicle, and fleeing from the police on Wednesday.
Racine County brick attack, suspect dead after injuring self: sheriff
TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office said three people were hospitalized – including a suspect with a "lengthy and violent criminal history" who later died – after a series of events Friday, Dec. 16. Deputies were first called to an incident on Britton Road...
37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17. Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known,...
