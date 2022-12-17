ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Milwaukee Today

FBI offering $10,000 reward for Culver’s robberies suspect

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

42-year-old woman killed in shooting, police investigate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 2:27 a.m. near 95th and Brown Deer. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman shot, killed early Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting at 95th Street and Brown Deer Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman died from her injuries at the hospital, police said. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer homicide, man sentenced to 30 years in prison

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 to 30 years in prison for a 2021 shooting. A jury found 23-year-old Keenan Bryant guilty in October of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17. Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

