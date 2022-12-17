MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO