BPD officer arrested on domestic assault-and-battery charge, allegedly after fight with brother at West Roxbury funeral home the day after their father died

universalhub.com
Woman stabbed in Fields Corner fight; one arrested
Boston Police report arresting a Roxbury woman on charges she stabbed another woman in the stomach during a fight at Geneva Avenue and Park Street in Dorchester around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Skilar Morris, 30, of Roxbury, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession...
universalhub.com
Randolph motorist charged with hitting woman outside North Station, then running her over
A Randolph man faces a variety of charges after he allegedly ran a woman down outside North Station early this morning, while a couple of his pals face charges that they made asses of themselves at the scene and then again at the police station, where they were arrested after allegedly chest bumping cops and challenging them to a fight, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
universalhub.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Roslindale; three arrested with gun, zip ties and duct tape, police say
Boston Police report arresting two men from Malden and one from Everett following an armed robbery on Hyde Park Avenue, near Neponset Avenue, in Roslindale, early Wednesday. Police say that around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to 428 Hyde Park Ave., where a man had just been robbed. Based on the...
universalhub.com
Lynn man to be charged with attacks on three women near Back Bay station
Boston Police report a Lynn man initially arrested on a probation violation will be charged with attacks on three women in separate incidents near Back Bay station on Saturday afternoon. Wetnsy Louicius, 22, will be charged with robbery and aggravated assault and battery, police say. Innocent, etc.
universalhub.com
Theft-resistant mailboxes not so theft resistant anymore; officials in some towns urge people to drop off their outgoing mail at post offices instead
Police in Newton and Wellesley report a significant increase in people having their checks stolen by mailbox fishers, even from the newer models designed to prevent such crimes, and are telling residents it's time to drop their mail off at their local post office, rather than using a box on the street, especially if they contain checks.
universalhub.com
As Tufts keeps getting bomb threats, California man awaits sentencing for making threatening calls to the school last year
A Hayward, CA man who likes calling "lady officers" faces sentencing on Feb. 3 for calls to Tufts University Police that led to an hours long search of campus dorms in 2021 for a ex-special services specialist with a taser and guns hiding under the bed of a woman whose dorm room he had supposedly broken into.
universalhub.com
Man who was shot outside Theater District hotel has died
Boston Police report a man shot outside Moxy, 240 Tremont St. in the Theater District, on Dec. 11 has died. Branden Barrett, 34, of South Weymouth, was taken to a local hospital and died several days after he was shot, police say. On Sunday, after an autopsy, the state medical examiner's office declared his death a homicide, police say.
universalhub.com
Cops hunt Cambridge bicyclist they say rammed pedestrian who asked him to watch where he was going
Cambridge Police report they are looking for a bicyclist who responded to a request from a pedestrian in a crosswalk at Cambridge Common by circling around and ramming into her. Police say the woman he hit was crossing at Concord Avenue and Waterhouse Street around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 15:
universalhub.com
Alleged cop-punching putsch doctor released on personal recognizance, but has to undergo periodic drug tests - and is ordered not tamper with them
A federal magistrate judge yesterday released Dr. Jacquelyn Starer of Ashland on personal recognizance following her arrest yesterday on charges she not only strolled into the Capitol on Jan. 6 but punched a cop in the head, but set several conditions, including a couple Starer would be familiar with, since, in addition to gynecology, she also specializes in addiction treatment:
universalhub.com
Developer plans new residential units, church upgrade at corner of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Tremont Street in Roxbury
The Archdiocese of Boston's housing-development wing recently told the BPDA it will soon file detailed plans for a three-building residential complex at the intersection of Tremont Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard that will include 217 residential units and the renovation of St. Katharine Church's ministry space. The BPDA had selected...
universalhub.com
All the usual spots shut due to heavy winds at high tide
Morrissey Boulevard? Long Wharf? Winthrop Drive? All shut at the morning high tide as wind-whipped waves came ashore. But also Day Boulevard in South Boston. Even the bike path along the Mystic River flooded, granted, on the harbor side of the dam, as Marion Davis shows us in a photo her husband took:
