SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites, completes record booster re-flight

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket bolted off its Kennedy Space Center pad Saturday afternoon, taking dozens of Starlink internet satellites to orbit as its reusable booster completed a record-breaking 15th flight.

At 4:32 p.m. EST, the 230-foot rocket launched from pad 39A with 54 of the satellites packed into its payload fairing. A few minutes later, meanwhile, the 162-foot first stage flipped around and landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship, marking an end to its 15th flight since 2020. If post-launch checkouts look good, it could fly another mission sometime next year.

Saturday's 66th Starlink mission means SpaceX has hurled more than 3,500 of the satellites some 350 miles above Earth. About 3,250 are still in orbit, according to an exhaustive log maintained by Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. SpaceX deliberately de-orbits satellites that are no longer functional.

Starlink's download speeds have seen recent decreases as more and more customers sign up for the $110-a-month service. A report compiled by Ookla, which runs the popular speedtest.net website, shows speeds decreased from 62.5 mbps in the second quarter to 53 mbps in the third. For comparison, Ookla's November statistics show the average U.S. customer gets about 189 mbps.

The speed decrease was an expected side effect of growing the Starlink customer base, which now sits at more than half a million. Launching more satellites should increase capacity.

The Space Coast has one more launch on the books before the end of the year: SpaceX will fly another Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 no earlier than Dec. 28, though schedules are prone to shift around the holidays. That will include the 67th batch of Starlink satellites.

