Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Patroons, head coach Will Brown part ways
The search is on for a new head coach of the Albany Patroons after former frontman Will Brown stepped down from the position.
WRGB
Colonie Upsets Lansingburgh in Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament
Albany, NY (WRGB) — This weekend, we had the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College. On Sunday night, we had the top ranked team in the state, undefeated Lansingburgh taking on Colonie. Colonie came to play. Number three Brandon Gordon was a beast. He was scoring...
WNYT
Siena takes back Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup 76-70 over St. Bonaventure
The Siena men’s basketball reclaimed the Brother Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup with a 76-70 win over St. Bonaventure on Monday night at MVP Arena. The Saints were led by Javian McCollum who had a game-high 23 points. Jackson Stormo added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Siena shot 50% from the field and from three-point range in the game. The Saints play their final non-conference game of the season on Thursday at American. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
Best pizza places near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great pizza in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best pizza shops around Albany, according to Yelp.
newyorkalmanack.com
Northville Vigilantes & The Murder at Johnnycake Hollow
It is strange how a seemingly innocent event can set into motion something that grows to engulf a whole town and change forever the lives of untold numbers of people. In this case, the event was a man, who in hopes of bettering himself brought his family to live in the hamlet of Johnnycake Hollow in rural Fulton County.
Celebration of life held for Danielle Marceline
A celebration of life was held for Danielle Marceline, a local girl who drowned while on vacation in Florida. Danielle died the day before her 18th birthday.
Lehigh to lay off Glens Falls employees in April
The Lehigh Cement plant off of Warren Street is set to close in 2023. When it does, it will end an over 100-year run in the city - as well as the employment of 85 people.
Miami man sentenced for Albany skimming scheme
A Miami man was sentenced to over two years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a gas station skimming scheme. Arley Gonzalez, 35, pled guilty to charges on May 20, 2021.
Jacob Alejandro in Troy wants to create more coffee connoisseurs while also giving back
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the pandemic, Jacob Alejandro opened its door two years ago on River Street in Troy. But owners Alejandro and Jacob Griffin-Diaz still took a leap of faith. Jacob Griffin-Diaz is the shop’s Co-Owner and says that he and Alejandro already had similar goals when they met. “We each wanted to have […]
WNYT
Saratoga Springs wraps up backstretch community holiday giveaway
Sunday is the last day families from the backstretch community who live in the Saratoga area can pick up a new, wrapped Christmas toy for each of their children. The toys were collected through the efforts of the thoroughbred retirement foundation. We’re told the community rallied together to make sure...
New Saratoga Springs downtown advisory committee announced
A new 14-member downtown advisory committee was formed in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, which includes leaders in both the public and private sector. The committee's first order of business will be to coordinate a third-party audit of all protocols that are currently in place in the city's downtown, as well as to identify ways to enhance communication between the businesses and city's police department.
5 things to know this Monday, December 19
One person is dead after a house fire that happened Sunday, near North Greenbush. And tonight, a meeting is set to discuss the Saratoga Biochar plant. Here's what we're following this Monday morning.
NEWS10 ABC
12/19/2022: Festive flakes to begin a new week
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! You may be waking up to a fresh coating of light snow. Lake effect snow bands are stretching from Lake Ontario into the Mohawk Valley, even the Capital District. The festive flakes shouldn’t slow you down. Just watch your step and speed on secondary roads.
NY health department staffer mocks McLaughlin’s cancer diagnosis
Albany, N.Y. — A state Department of Health employee mocked Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Twitter in response to news that the politician was being treated for prostate cancer — then doubled down by seeming to laugh off criticism of her remarks. McLaughlin, 59, a Republican former...
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Senator Griffo talks Governor's proposal to relocate College of Nano-Science and Engineering from SUNY Poly to University at Albany
UTICA- There is a proposal from the Governor's Office that would re-locate the College of Nano-Science and Engineering from SUNY Poly to the University at Albany. Since the idea surfaced, there has been a lot of lash back from leaders throughout the Mohawk Valley. New York State Senator Joe Griffo...
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
WRGB
From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation
Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
WNYT
Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident
Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
