Albany, NY

WRGB

Colonie Upsets Lansingburgh in Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament

Albany, NY (WRGB) — This weekend, we had the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College. On Sunday night, we had the top ranked team in the state, undefeated Lansingburgh taking on Colonie. Colonie came to play. Number three Brandon Gordon was a beast. He was scoring...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Siena takes back Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup 76-70 over St. Bonaventure

The Siena men’s basketball reclaimed the Brother Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup with a 76-70 win over St. Bonaventure on Monday night at MVP Arena. The Saints were led by Javian McCollum who had a game-high 23 points. Jackson Stormo added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Siena shot 50% from the field and from three-point range in the game. The Saints play their final non-conference game of the season on Thursday at American. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Northville Vigilantes & The Murder at Johnnycake Hollow

It is strange how a seemingly innocent event can set into motion something that grows to engulf a whole town and change forever the lives of untold numbers of people. In this case, the event was a man, who in hopes of bettering himself brought his family to live in the hamlet of Johnnycake Hollow in rural Fulton County.
NORTHVILLE, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs wraps up backstretch community holiday giveaway

Sunday is the last day families from the backstretch community who live in the Saratoga area can pick up a new, wrapped Christmas toy for each of their children. The toys were collected through the efforts of the thoroughbred retirement foundation. We’re told the community rallied together to make sure...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Saratoga Springs downtown advisory committee announced

A new 14-member downtown advisory committee was formed in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, which includes leaders in both the public and private sector. The committee's first order of business will be to coordinate a third-party audit of all protocols that are currently in place in the city's downtown, as well as to identify ways to enhance communication between the businesses and city's police department.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

12/19/2022: Festive flakes to begin a new week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! You may be waking up to a fresh coating of light snow. Lake effect snow bands are stretching from Lake Ontario into the Mohawk Valley, even the Capital District. The festive flakes shouldn’t slow you down. Just watch your step and speed on secondary roads.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
WRGB

From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation

Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WNYT

Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident

Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

