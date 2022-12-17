Better team chemistry the key for the Wildcats and Spartans

Read full article on original website
WCVB
Friends attend inaugural Fenway Bowl in Boston, latest game in their college football tradition
BOSTON — Fenway Park hosted its first college football bowl game Saturday with the inaugural Fenway Bowl, a historic game attended by a pair of friends who have been to dozens of bowl games over the years. Tom Hall and Brian Dixon have a yearly tradition of traveling from...
communityadvocate.com
‘The whole town of Hudson is going to miss him:’ Hudson football coach retires
HUDSON – After 25 years of Friday night lights, Hudson High School’s Head Football Coach Dan McAnespie is retiring. “I feel it’s time,” he said. The day he broke the news to his team was tough, he said. “There was some shock and some disbelief. At...
Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
soultracks.com
Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement
(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it
The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
nshoremag.com
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day North of Boston
Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal. 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester. For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The...
homenewshere.com
Proposed school start time changes
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
homenewshere.com
Young Winchester girl passes away from heart failure
WINCHESTER - Kelsey died. The young girl featured in a Middlesex East story back on Nov. 16 passed away from heart failure. The Winchester native, who grew up on Forest Street to John and Lisa (White) Corlito, had been struggling for a long while. She endured numerous surgeries over the...
NECN
Will We See a White Christmas in New England?
Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
iheart.com
Stow Comedian Offers Apology To His Old High School While On Tour In Boston
STOW, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A comedian from Stow took a trip back to his old high school to offer an apology for an incident that took place when he was class president. WBZ's Matt Shearer went along for the journey to catch up with Chris Fleming, a comedian who made Variety magazine's "10 comics to watch for" list in June, 2019.
Massimo's Ristorante In Wakefield Shutting Down Toward End Of Holiday Season
Wakefield diners will have to find a new spot to get their homemade ravioli after an establishment of Italian cuisine announced its upcoming closure.Massimo's Ristorante on 19 Centre St. in Wakefield will close on Friday Dec. 23, according to a Facebook post written by owners Massimo and Nancy. The…
scituation.net
Check Out the New Showcase Theater in Hanover
The closing of Scituate’s movie theater left a gaping hole in our community. Moviegoers had the choice to drive to the Hingham Shipyard or to Braintree–both locations being too far to bother most of the time. On top of paying for tickets and snacks, your bank account will take another blow just by the gas it takes to get there.
GoLocalProv
Old School Patriarca Boss “Cadillac Frank” Salemme Dies in Prison
Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner who grew up in Providence, has died at the age of 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Salemme died...
homenewshere.com
Robbed Salem Five in Tewksbury twice: New Hampshire man sentenced to 57 months in string of bank robberies
TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Dec. 8, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Eric Mohan, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 57 months in a federal prison for a robbing spree consisting of six banks in the Massachusetts and New Hampshire areas, including a bank in Tewksbury. According...
WCVB
One injured in fire at Cambridge home, officials say
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A house fire that broke out in Cambridge on Saturday has left one person injured, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Cambridge Deputy Fire Chief Sean White said firefighters were called to a home on Holworthy Street for a fire that started shortly after 3:30 p.m. on the first floor.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Trooper and K9 rushed to hospital in serious condition after cruiser hit on Route 495
A Massachusetts State Trooper and K9 partner were rushed to the hospital in serious condition Monday after a cruiser was hit on a Massachusetts highway. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon, a State Police Trooper and K-9 partner, while stopped inside of their cruiser, were struck by a driver on the side of Interstate 495 southbound in Hopkinton while working a construction detail.
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
