ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Young Missouri State Lady Bears gaining 'invaluable' experience — as long as they can avoid the flu

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1xts_0jmKKRgf00

Missouri State Lady Bears coach Beth Cunningham didn't know what to think heading into Saturday afternoon's game against UT Martin.

For the first time in a month, the Lady Bears were playing in front of the Great Southern Bank Arena faithful, but she was unsure who would be available for the game or how others might perform.

Before the game, at least three players had missed time while dealing with flu-like symptoms including the team's starting point guard and a key player in the post. Fortunately for Cunningham, her team made it to the arena.

"We were fortunate and I was thrilled to have all 11 of them available and in uniform today," Cunningham said. "Let's just say that."

Missouri State's 68-59 win over UT Martin saw a breakout performance from Colorado transfer Kennedy Thomas who scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting. She missed Friday's practice with an illness and responded by having the best game of her collegiate career.

Her presence in the paint was unmatched by the Skyhawks' post players. Her size and strength as a 6-foot-3 sophomore showed the Lady Bears the promise she has as she gains early experience on a young roster.

It made Taylor the most popular player after the game when signing autographs for the younger fans.

"It was just really exciting getting to be out there with my team and having them set me up with really good passes just so I could finish it," Taylor said. "All credit goes to my team."

Taylor was the main contributor to what is becoming an increasingly younger Lady Bears team as the season progresses. The Lady Bears' first winning streak of the season should give the group more confidence and maybe a little momentum heading into conference play which is quickly approaching.

Newcomer Capria Brown opted to enter the transfer portal which MSU announced on Wednesday leaving the only players with major Division I playing experience on the Lady Bears roster to be Sydney Wilson and newcomer Aniya Thomas.

On Saturday, the Lady Bears started their two veterans along with a true freshman, a sophomore junior-college transfer and a sophomore who averaged 9.1 minutes per game in 23 appearances with the team last year.

The main contributors off the bench included Taylor, a sophomore who played limited minutes at Colorado last year, a true freshman, a junior guard who averaged 13.8 minutes for MSU last season and a sophomore coming off a redshirt season when she previously had ACL surgery.

It's going to be that way for the remainder of the season.

"We've played against some other teams that have kids who have played together for three and four years," Cunningham said. "We've played together for three and four months. We're trying to expedite that process. I always say that there's no substitute for experience. The experience these kids are getting is invaluable."

Cunningham and the Lady Bears have noticed the most growth through practice and through their experiences from their lengthy road trip. Saturday marked their first game in Springfield in exactly a month.

The road trip saw ups and downs including a split in their two-game stay at the Las Vegas Invitational. They followed with a 91-63 loss at Toledo before going on the road and beating a depleted TCU squad by four. Their win on Saturday showed glimpses of an offense that can play well and a defense that made adjustments in the second half to come away with the win.

"I just think the more they can be in these situations and experience some of this and then we have to go do it again, there's some familiarity to it versus the newness to it," Cunningham said. "I think the more you get that, the more things start to click. I think you saw our kids get pretty excited a couple of times tonight when they did some things that they knew we had been working on. And then you see it happen and you know that's what it's supposed to look like."

Missouri State will look to hold onto its momentum when it hosts Little Rock at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to close non-conference play. The Lady Bears start Missouri Valley Conference competition at Indiana State and Evansville on Dec. 29 and Dec. 31 respectively.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Young Missouri State Lady Bears gaining 'invaluable' experience — as long as they can avoid the flu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the community

George Dimmit Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, Missouri.Photo byJsuddath, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital located at 102 S. Bolivar Road was a historic hospital in Humansville, Missouri. The hospital was later known as Polk Community Hospital and is listed as Lakeshores Residential Center now at SeniorCareHomes.com. In 2012, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
HUMANSVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

This Day in History: Brad Pitt’s roots between Missouri and Oklahoma

KSNF/KODE — December 18th, a day that marks the birth of a movie star known for his intense roles and good looks. His roots are deep in two of the Four States. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri and attended Kickapoo High School. Just short of graduating from the University of Missouri, Pitt dropped out and moved to California to become an actor.
OKLAHOMA STATE
St. Joseph Post

80-year-old struck and killed on Missouri highway

LACLEDE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Stormi L. Carter, 32, Huntsville, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 44 at Phillipsburg. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as Ronald Nelson, 80,...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage School Board announces new Superintendent

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage R-9 Board of Education released their choice for the position of Superintendent on Tuesday. Conway, Missouri native, Dr. Luke Boyer accepted the role and will replace Dr. Mark Baker, who served as Superintendent for six years. Boyer’s contract begins July 1st of next year.
CARTHAGE, MO
KTTS

Parson Appoints Two New Judges In Greene County

(KTTS News) — Governor Parson has announced two judicial appointments in Greene County. Joshua Christinsen of Springfield has been named as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial District. He is a partner in the Kutak Rock law firm. Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was named as Associate Circuit Judge for...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Snow, Life-Threatening Wind Chills Possible Thursday

(KTTS News) — The National Weather Service says two to four inches of snow could fall across the Ozarks Thursday. The best chance for snow will be in the northern half of the state. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Thursday for St. Clair County north of Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death

BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Police HR report leads to possible criminal investigation

The Branson Police Chief and a Sergeant have resigned after a human resources investigation into unethical activity which is now being considered for criminal investigation. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
BRANSON, MO
KTTS

Former Branson Police Sergeant Named Forsyth Police Chief

(KTTS News) — A former Branson Police sergeant who resigned after he was suspended has been hired as the police chief in Forsyth. The Board of Aldermen voted three to one to hire Pat Gray. He takes over for former Police Chief David Forrest, who resigned in October. Gray...
FORSYTH, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Jury trial set for 2021 Branson double homicide

UPDATE 12/20/22 — Torres has a jury trial scheduled for 8 a.m. on June 5, 2023. The trial is scheduled to last until June 9 or until completed. Torres also has a criminal setting scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2023. Original story, published Dec. 30, 2021: BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Police have announced […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Staying warm if your power is out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With extreme cold temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, it’s possible your home may lose power. If that happens, your home will cool gradually. More than just inconvenient, an extended power outage can be dangerous. Here are some tips for how to keep the heat...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy