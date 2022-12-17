ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Watch UNC basketball's Pete Nance beat buzzer vs Ohio State to force OT in Tar Heels win

By Monica Holland, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

Trailing by two points with 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation against No. 23 Ohio State on Saturday, UNC basketball's Pete Nance hit a buzzer-beater to send the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden game into overtime.

The Tar Heels won 89-84 in overtime.

After Brice Sensabaugh put the Buckeyes up 79-77 with a pull-up jumper that left only 2 seconds on the clock, UNC passed to halfcourt and got a timeout with 1.2 remaining.

On the ensuing play, Leaky Black lobbed the ball to Nance, who gathered the pass, turned and shot the tying goal as time expired.

UNC earned its first victory against a Top-25 team this season.

The Tar Heels started the season ranked No. 1 but after losing four straight, fell out of the national rankings.

