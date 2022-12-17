ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

'It was awesome': First riders glide down Touchdown Tubing Hill at Tom Benson Stadium

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
 3 days ago
CANTON — Cleveland-area resident Stan Soble learned about Winter Blitz at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village and thought it sounded like an incredible experience, so he rounded up his friends and headed south.

Soble, his wife, Laura, and two other couples made the hour-long drive to be among the first to ride on Touchdown Tubing Hill. The 35-foot-high slide gives riders the experience of soaring through the goal post of the west end zone at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The experience is part of the Winter Blitz that kicked off Saturday.

"We are not aware of anyone (else) doing a tubing hill through the goal post," said Vic Gregovits, Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Co. executive vice president of sales and marketing. "There are some ballfields, but none that are going through a goal post and onto a hall of fame field."

Riders slide down the hill on an inflatable innertube that has a special surface on the bottom to glide on turf that officials compared to an indoor/outdoor rug. Between every few runs, a hose is used to soak the surface with water. Riders can reach more than 20 mph while whizzing down the hill and continuing yards on the football field.

After soaring down the 108-foot-long slide, Soble said there are a lot of things 75-year-olds have trouble doing, but the slide wasn't one of them.

"I enjoyed it," he added with a laugh.

The Sobles and their friends were making a day of their trip to Stark County. They had plans to tour the Hall of Fame as well as enjoy a meal at Gervasi Vineyard before heading home.

"It was really cool," Laura Soble said. "Just before we started it began slightly snowing, and it looked like we were in a snow globe."

Sports betting:Game on for mobile sports betting at HOF Village while retail sportsbook set for summer

Their friend, Chuck Langmack, said the exhilarating ride was worth the trip and traveling through the goal post added to the excitement.

"It was our own experience camp that we got to explore," Laura Soble added.

Five-year-old Anthony Sanders wasn't sure about the slide. He opted to sit in his dad's lap for his first time down the hill.

"He was a little scared," Doug Sanders said of his son. "But he had a great time."

The youngest Sanders was eager to climb back to the top of the platform for another ride as he pulled his dad's hand to hurry him along.

"It was awesome," the Canton boy said.

The tubing hill was just one of the things visitors were able to explore during the opening weekend of the event.

Hall of Fame Vendor Village features crafts, gifts and Santa

The event featured a Vendor Village offering an array of gifts from pickles to pastries to Christmas crafts and gifts, and a chance to get a photo with Santa.

Allison Kimbrough, senior director of partnership activation for the village, said the idea for Winter Blitz morphed into something great.

More than 20 vendors, including two Junior Achievement teams from Hoover and GlenOak high schools, filled the locker rooms beneath the stadium. Not only did it offer guests a chance to shop, it gave them a place to warm up before heading back onto the field.

Cassie Saeger, of Cassie's Pumpkins On-A-Roll, was excited to be at the inaugural event. She attends four events a year selling her pumpkin, nut and poppy seed rolls and Danish pastries but added this event when invited.

"It's great to be a part of it," she said.

When ready to head back onto the field, guests could try their hand at a field goal, practice their passing skills and test their running abilities. A display of ice sculptures and inflatable Christmas decorations also greeted guests. Saturday's event was capped off by a fireworks display.

Hall of Fame Village hopes to attract more than just football fans

John Lytell, director of public affairs for Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment, said they are working to bring lots of different events and opportunities to the Hall of Fame Village to attract more people — not just football fans.

Hall of Fame Village:Water park to feature high-thrill rides, lazy river, football theme

Next month, the village will welcome guests for a Brew Fest, with more than 20 different seasonal craft beers from local brewers.

While it was the first time hosting the Vendor Village and the Brew Fest, like many events, Kimbrough looks to expand on them.

"We were able to create 22 event dates with four or five sessions with the Winter Blitz," Vice President of Marketing John Rozak explained.

The many venues at the village offer an array of opportunities, Lytell added. This weekend the dome hosted a soccer tournament.

The Winter Blitz tubing experience runs on various days through Jan. 16. Tubing sessions are 90 minutes. Tickets are $14 in advance and $17 at the venue. General admission tickets, which do not include tubing, are $5 in advance and $7 at the venue. Visit www.hofvillage.com for tickets and to reserve a time slot.

The Vendor Village continues through Sunday. Guests can also catch up with "A Christmas Story" bully Scott "Skut" Farkus on Sunday, as the actor who portrayed him, Zach Ward, signs autographs.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

