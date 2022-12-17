ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

High temperatures should warmup by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson and Sierra Vista will have chilly overnight lows all week. This week will be mostly sunny skies and some partly cloudy days. High temperatures will begin to rise by Wednesday with Tucson temps just under 70 degrees and Sierra Vista high temps in the low 60s.
TUCSON, AZ
Calm, dry weather for this holiday week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we continue into our holiday week, dry weather is sticking with us. We're between 2 and 5 cooler than yesterday this morning. But we'll end up a few degrees above normal with a few clouds in our sky. Temperatures are going to steadily increase...
TUCSON, AZ
No. 9 Arizona outlasts No. 6 Tennessee in physical 75-70 win

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona got pushed around, unable to score at its usual pace. The shots didn’t fall with the same regularity, the opportunities to get out on the break limited. Forced to play Tennessee’s style, the Wildcats beat the Vols at their own game. Azuolas Tubelis...
TUCSON, AZ
Student loan forgiveness program would help Black, Latino borrowers in Arizona

PHOENIX — Student loan forgiveness could eliminate college debt for thousands of Black and Latino borrowers in Arizona. According to the U.S. Department of Education, more than 800,000 Arizonans have federal student loan debt. By canceling it, advocates say, Black and Latino incomes could increase and help reduce the racial wealth gap.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 5 in men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Saturday victory in a Top 10 clash propelled the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team back into the top 5. The 10-1 Wildcats rose from No. 9 to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 basketball poll after beating Tennessee, which fell from No. 6 to No. 8.
TUCSON, AZ

