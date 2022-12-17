On December 13, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 25 on a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Damon Marinacci, age 48 of Syosset, NY, for speeding. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Marinacci was operating with a suspended license and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Marinacci was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree a B – Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, an A – Misdemeanor, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd, an A – Misdemeanor and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd Degree, an Unclassified Misdemeanor. Marinacci was arraigned at Nassau County First District Court on December 14, 2022 and was released on pre-sentencing supervision through the Nassau County Probation Department utilizing an electronic monitoring device.

SYOSSET, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO