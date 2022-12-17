ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Kathy Peranzo
4d ago

The driver is responsible unless it’s registered ( which I doubt). What are these young kids doing in Nassau and where were they going and coming from. Thank goodness for that officer

longisland.com

Hempstead Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries Throughout Nassau County

The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of a Hempstead man for multiple Burglaries and Larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County. According to Detectives, a thorough investigation was conducted and the arrest of Defendant Lameek Dean, 38, of 100 Terrace Avenue concluded a 9-month investigation into several burglaries and larcenies. The following are the dates and locations where the crimes occurred:
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Five people arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

On December 13, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 25 on a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Damon Marinacci, age 48 of Syosset, NY, for speeding. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Marinacci was operating with a suspended license and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Marinacci was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree a B – Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, an A – Misdemeanor, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd, an A – Misdemeanor and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd Degree, an Unclassified Misdemeanor. Marinacci was arraigned at Nassau County First District Court on December 14, 2022 and was released on pre-sentencing supervision through the Nassau County Probation Department utilizing an electronic monitoring device.
SYOSSET, NY
New Haven Independent

Driver Shot, Crashes, Flees

An exchange of gunfire in the Edgewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon ended with a driver getting hit by a bullet, crashing his car, then fleeing. The incident occurred at the intersection of Brownell and Maple Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses later told police they saw gunfire coming from inside a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
nyspnews.com

Shots fired in Nissequogue State Park leads to gun arrest

On December 18, 2022, just after 5:30 PM, a State Park Police Officer was on patrol in Nissequogue State Park, Smithtown, NY, and heard gunfire. The Officer located a vehicle, a 2022 Jeep Wrangler, in the area, made a traffic stop and approached the vehicle. Further investigation revealed, the driver, Mandeep Singh, 20 of Queens, NY, and passengers, Lovejeet Singh, 22 of Franklin Square, NY, Sandeep Singh, 22 of Queens, Baljeet Singh, 22 of Queens, NY, Kamalpreet Singh, 21 of Queens, NY were in possession of a loaded green and black polymer 80 without a serial number, commonly referred to as a ghost gun. Two shell casing were located at the scene.
SMITHTOWN, NY
fox5ny.com

Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Police: Mineola Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Portuguese Heritage Society Building

The Arson Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man for an Arson that occurred in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to 133 Willis Avenue for an active fire in the basement of the Portuguese Heritage Society. An unknown person poured a flammable substance in the basement window and then set it on fire before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The Garden City Fire Department responded and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
MINEOLA, NY
Daily Voice

Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say

Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say

A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said.  The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources.  Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Stabbed 'Several' Times At Uniondale High School

A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed several times at a Long Island high school, authorities said. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Uniondale outside of Uniondale High School, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said two boys got into an argument when the...
UNIONDALE, NY

