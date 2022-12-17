Read full article on original website
Kathy Peranzo
4d ago
The driver is responsible unless it’s registered ( which I doubt). What are these young kids doing in Nassau and where were they going and coming from. Thank goodness for that officer
Reply(1)
3
Related
Prolific Burglar Nabbed For Break-Ins At Nassau County Businesses, DA Says
A man with a history of arrests is facing more charges after allegedly breaking into several Long Island businesses. Lameek Dean, age 38, of Hempstead, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a nine-month investigation into numerous burglaries and larcenies around Nassau County, according to police. Investigators said the break-ins occurred...
longisland.com
Hempstead Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries Throughout Nassau County
The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest of a Hempstead man for multiple Burglaries and Larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County. According to Detectives, a thorough investigation was conducted and the arrest of Defendant Lameek Dean, 38, of 100 Terrace Avenue concluded a 9-month investigation into several burglaries and larcenies. The following are the dates and locations where the crimes occurred:
Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate
A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.
Shots-Fired Incident Leads To Charges For 20-Year-Old Driver, 4 Passengers In Smithtown
A driver and four passengers were apprehended after police said a shots-fired incident at a state park on Long Island led to the discovery of a ghost gun. A State Park Police officer heard gunfire while on patrol in Nissequogue State Park in Smithtown shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, New York State Police reported.
nyspnews.com
Five people arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
On December 13, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 25 on a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Damon Marinacci, age 48 of Syosset, NY, for speeding. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Marinacci was operating with a suspended license and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Marinacci was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree a B – Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, an A – Misdemeanor, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd, an A – Misdemeanor and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd Degree, an Unclassified Misdemeanor. Marinacci was arraigned at Nassau County First District Court on December 14, 2022 and was released on pre-sentencing supervision through the Nassau County Probation Department utilizing an electronic monitoring device.
NYPD officer, suspect taken to hospital after being shot in Brooklyn
An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot while police were responding to what they described as "a family dispute" at an apartment in Brooklyn
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
Driver Shot, Crashes, Flees
An exchange of gunfire in the Edgewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon ended with a driver getting hit by a bullet, crashing his car, then fleeing. The incident occurred at the intersection of Brownell and Maple Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses later told police they saw gunfire coming from inside a...
nyspnews.com
Shots fired in Nissequogue State Park leads to gun arrest
On December 18, 2022, just after 5:30 PM, a State Park Police Officer was on patrol in Nissequogue State Park, Smithtown, NY, and heard gunfire. The Officer located a vehicle, a 2022 Jeep Wrangler, in the area, made a traffic stop and approached the vehicle. Further investigation revealed, the driver, Mandeep Singh, 20 of Queens, NY, and passengers, Lovejeet Singh, 22 of Franklin Square, NY, Sandeep Singh, 22 of Queens, Baljeet Singh, 22 of Queens, NY, Kamalpreet Singh, 21 of Queens, NY were in possession of a loaded green and black polymer 80 without a serial number, commonly referred to as a ghost gun. Two shell casing were located at the scene.
fox5ny.com
Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
Wanted Freeport Man Apprehended For Stealing From Vehicles In Roosevelt, Police Say
A man who was wanted by New York State Police was apprehended on Long Island after authorities said he stole items from vehicles. Officers received reports of a man going through vehicles and multiple vehicles damaged in Roosevelt on Soma Place and Maple Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Drunk driver guilty in Long Island crash that left woman paralyzed: Nassau DA
MINEOLA, NY (PIX11) — A Manhattan man who was once convicted of murder was found guilty Friday in a Long Island crash that left a 58-year-old woman paralyzed from the chest down. Lumumba Woods, 50, was convicted of assault and driving while intoxicated in connection with the December 2020 crash. Woods sped past one car, […]
'Suspicious' Fire Damages Popular South Farmingdale Cafe
A Long Island coffee shop was heavily damaged in a fire that has been deemed suspicious by the fire marshal's office. The fire took place in Nassau County around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Café La Bella Notte on Merritts Road in South Farmingdale. The fire, which...
Shoplifter Who Made Off With $24K In Goods Nabbed In Nassau County, Police Say
An 18-year-old man who has made off with almost $24,000 in goods from numerous Long Island department stores has been captured by police. Maki Davis, age 18, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, by Nassau County Police following a six-month investigation. The larcenies, all within Nassau County began...
longisland.com
Police: Mineola Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Portuguese Heritage Society Building
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man for an Arson that occurred in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to 133 Willis Avenue for an active fire in the basement of the Portuguese Heritage Society. An unknown person poured a flammable substance in the basement window and then set it on fire before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The Garden City Fire Department responded and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
Man, Woman Steal $1.3K In Clothing From Oceanside Banana Republic, Police Say
Two people are wanted for allegedly stealing clothing valued at $1,305 from a Long Island store. The incident happened at the Banana Republic on Long Beach Road in Oceanside at about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Nassau County Police Department reported on Wednesday, Dec. 21. NCPD asked anyone...
Convicted Murderer Found Guilty In Sunrise Highway Crash That Paralyzed Woman
A man who spent more than two decades in prison for murder is heading back behind bars after a jury convicted him in a drunk driving crash on Long Island that left a woman paralyzed.After deliberating for nearly three hours, Lumumba Woods, age 50, of Manhattan, was found guilty of second-degree ass…
Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say
Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say
A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said. The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources. Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
17-Year-Old Stabbed 'Several' Times At Uniondale High School
A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed several times at a Long Island high school, authorities said. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Uniondale outside of Uniondale High School, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said two boys got into an argument when the...
Comments / 8