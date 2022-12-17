Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
A Dominant Second Half Over JSU Secures Bama’s Tenth Victory of 2022
The No. 9/10 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide won at home over Jackson State on Tuesday, 84-64, marking the program's second straight season with 10 or more wins before January 1. Nate Oats' young team struggled to get momentum going in the first half against an underwhelming Jackson State squad. JSU had only one win on the year headed into the appearance, yet the Tigers were able to keep the game close through the first 20 minutes of play, only down by one at the half.
Former Alabama Lineman Announces New College Football Home
Former Alabama offensive linemen Tommy Brockermeyer has announced where he will play college football after entering the transfer portal last week. Brockermeyer took to social media to announce he would be headed back to his home state of Texas and continue his playing career for the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs.
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Jackson State
On Tuesday evening at Coleman Coliseum, Mo Williams comes home. Williams played point guard for Alabama basketball from 2001-03 before playing 13 seasons in the NBA. Now, Williams is the head coach of Jackson State, who will travel to play Alabama on Tuesday. While Alabama is coming off of a...
tdalabamamag.com
What Raymond Pulido’s de-commitment means for Alabama
Raymond Pulido backed off his pledge to Alabama Monday to pursue an opportunity out West, per his father, and his decision has opened the door for Alabama football to add another prospect. Pulido was a massive addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class at 6-foot-7, and he has the potential to...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Birmingham Southern moves quickly to elevate Anthony Colucci to head coach
In a team meeting last night, Tony Joe White broke the news to the team at Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL) that he was leaving to for the opportunity to take over the program at Austin College (D-III - TX). Sources share that BSC wasted no time in tabbing his...
Aliceville Holds Off Hale County Late Rally
Last Friday night, the Aliceville Yellow Jackets defeated the Hale County Wildcats 50-49. Seniors Jatavis Colvin had 22 points and Ty'Jarian Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets. Junior AJ Edwards led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points. The entire night, this game was...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal
Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
Alabama Football is poised to flip 5-star Kadyn Proctor from Iowa
Kadyn Proctor has been a long-time verbal commitment of Iowa but it looks like Alabama football is going to steal him at the last minute. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has been committed to the in-state Iowa Hawkeyes since last June. But as Early National Signing Day approaches, Alabama football looks like it’s ready to flip the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
Wind Chill Watch: Alabamians Brace for Dangerous Subzero Values
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a “Wind Chill Watch.” The watch is set to go into effect on Friday, December 23, 12:00 a.m. through Saturday, December 24, 12:00 p.m. Expected Wind Chill Values. It is expected that dangerously cold wind chills are possible in the...
Tuscaloosa Branch of National Nonprofit to Close, Eliminating 76 Jobs
A national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities is closing its branch in Tuscaloosa, a move that will reportedly eliminate 76 local jobs. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers in the U.S. to report when they are planning closures or mass layoffs and that information is publicly posted by the Alabama Department of Commerce on their WARN List.
Viral photos of unsanitary conditions not from Birmingham McDonald’s
The photos, posted by a Gadsden resident and shared over 15,000 times on Facebook alone, are the same pictures shared thousands of times in Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, and other states, all allegedly showing different restaurant locations.
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
wvtm13.com
22 years ago today Whitney Crowder was rescued after Tuscaloosa tornado: Today she's thriving
It was 22 years ago today. An EF-4 tornado had struck Tuscaloosa. Then-6-year-old Whitney Crowder was carried from the rubble by Michael Harris. Michael E. Palmer of the Tuscaloosa News was there to snap a picture that melted our hearts and made us run to kiss our children. This is...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
Senator’s Final Gift to Tuscaloosa May be $100 Million, Six-Lane Replacement for Woolsey Finnell Bridge
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby has long been celebrated for his ability to bring unprecedented amounts of federal dollars back home to Alabama, but the statesman may have saved his best gift to the city of Tuscaloosa for last. Shelby did not seek re-election and will be replaced in the...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham nears all-time record for homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There were two homicides in Birmingham on Sunday alone, leaving the city just three homicides away from breaking the all-time record. Birmingham police say a man died Sunday morning after being shot in the 400 block of 4th Street in the Titusville Community. This marked the city's 137 homicide of the year.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Bham Now
Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area
Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0