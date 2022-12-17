The No. 9/10 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide won at home over Jackson State on Tuesday, 84-64, marking the program's second straight season with 10 or more wins before January 1. Nate Oats' young team struggled to get momentum going in the first half against an underwhelming Jackson State squad. JSU had only one win on the year headed into the appearance, yet the Tigers were able to keep the game close through the first 20 minutes of play, only down by one at the half.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO