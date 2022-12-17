Read full article on original website
Philadelphia toddler triplets lose father and mother days before Christmas in murder-suicide
Law enforcement sources told FOX 29 Philadelphia “there was lots of domestic trouble” with the 2-year-old triplets' parents, who now have lost both their mother and father.
Lehigh Valley Dad Allegedly Stabbed By Son Dies 4 Months After Attack
The Northampton County dad who police believe was stabbed by his own son has died, officials say. Joseph S. Rizzolino of Palmer Township died Monday, Dec. 19 due to complications from stab wounds, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. The official manner of death is homicide.
Preliminary hearing scheduled for man accused of decapitating wife
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday morning for a man accused of decapitating his wife in Northeast Philadelphia. Last month, 41-year-old Leila Al Raheel was found dead in her Lawndale home.Police say she was found decapitated on the kitchen floor. A gruesome crime that has left neighbors horrified."Pretty much a lot of disbelief that it can happen in our neighborhood because we have a nice neighborhood," neighbor Joe Eichler said.Police say they found her husband, 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef, blocks away hiding in bushes.In this case, police have not released a motive but neighbors say they believe there were mental health issues and say there have been ongoing problems at this home and a history of domestic issues.The hearing is set for 9 a.m.
Murder Suicide Leaves Triplets Orphaned, Body Found In Lansdale: Report
Two-year-old triplets were apparently orphaned after their father killed their mother and then himself in an investigation that spanned Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Fox29 reports. The toddler triplets went missing after a woman was found dead of gunshot wounds in a Haines Street apartment Sunday, Dec. 18, police said. They...
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
Fight Breaks Out At Bucks Wedding Reception Bringing Cops To Scene: Report
Evacuate the dance floor: Police were called to the scene of a Bucks County wedding over the weekend after a fight broke out between guests, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. Authorities in Bristol Township described a "large and disorderly crowd" at Falls Manor event center on New Falls Road...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Arrest Man Accused of Secretly Recording People in Restrooms
Police in Chester County said Monday that a man accused of secretly recording people in restrooms, was under arrest. On Thursday, West Whiteland Township Police issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Richard Balanow. He was wanted for six counts of invasion of privacy and 15 counts of attempted invasion of privacy.
With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation
Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
5 teens hurt, 3 ejected in DUI crash after using fake IDs to drink at bar
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said six teens were injured in a drunk driving crash after using fake IDs to drink at a bar.
King Of Prussia Mall Cop Shooter Had Ghost Gun: DA
A 27-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with attempted murder after a brief police pursuit that ended in a shootout with the officer at the King of Prussia Mall over the weekend, authorities said. Andrew Wiley was later identified as the suspect wanted for a hit-and-run at the Upper Merion...
Pa. man charged with killing, dismembering wife who’d been reported missing
An Upper Bucks woman reported missing in October was killed by her husband, who is in custody and charged with the crime, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said Thursday. Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi, 55, was allegedly strangled and smothered with a pillow Oct. 10 by 57-year-old Stephen M. Capaldi, while...
Pa. workplace shooter was ex-boyfriend of victim: report
Berks County authorities have identified the man they believe to have been the shooter in a Dec. 15 incident that seriously wounded two people at a Wyomissing medical building before the shooter took his own life. Xavier Starks, 23, of Reading, was identified by investigators as the man found deceased...
Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
Woman reports gun missing, elementary school administrators find it in her son’s backpack
A woman noticed one of her guns was missing, so she notified her son’s school Tuesday morning. Administrators searched the student’s backpack and found a gun inside, as well as bullets inside a pencil case.
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe
A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County. Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police. Léelo...
Police ID 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of Philadelphia sanitation worker
Ikeem Johnson was shot on November 18 around 10:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in the city's Mayfair section.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say
An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
