Bucks County, PA

CBS Philly

Preliminary hearing scheduled for man accused of decapitating wife

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday morning for a man accused of decapitating his wife in Northeast Philadelphia. Last month, 41-year-old Leila Al Raheel was found dead in her Lawndale home.Police say she was found decapitated on the kitchen floor. A gruesome crime that has left neighbors horrified."Pretty much a lot of disbelief that it can happen in our neighborhood because we have a nice neighborhood," neighbor Joe Eichler said.Police say they found her husband, 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef, blocks away hiding in bushes.In this case, police have not released a motive but neighbors say they believe there were mental health issues and say there have been ongoing problems at this home and a history of domestic issues.The hearing is set for 9 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police Arrest Man Accused of Secretly Recording People in Restrooms

Police in Chester County said Monday that a man accused of secretly recording people in restrooms, was under arrest. On Thursday, West Whiteland Township Police issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Richard Balanow. He was wanted for six counts of invasion of privacy and 15 counts of attempted invasion of privacy.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation

Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

King Of Prussia Mall Cop Shooter Had Ghost Gun: DA

A 27-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with attempted murder after a brief police pursuit that ended in a shootout with the officer at the King of Prussia Mall over the weekend, authorities said. Andrew Wiley was later identified as the suspect wanted for a hit-and-run at the Upper Merion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say

An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
BANGOR, PA
sanatogapost.com

NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
POTTSTOWN, PA

