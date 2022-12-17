ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The Center Square

State of emergency in El Paso as Border Patrol reports record illegal entries

(The Center Square) – Blanketed babies in car seats on the sidewalk. People laying in blankets and sleeping bags on the ground. Hundreds pouring into downtown El Paso at a time. In November alone, more than 53,500 illegal foreign nationals were apprehended, and an additional 24,000 who evaded capture by law enforcement in the Customs and Border Patrol sector that includes El Paso. El Paso’s Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency Saturday, saying once the public health authority Title 42 is lifted,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 vacant schools, El Paso Convention Center, will be used as migrant shelters, city says

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Convention Center and two vacant El Paso Independent Schools will be used to house migrants, the City of El Paso announced Tuesday. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School, in Central El Paso, and the former Morehead Middle School, in West El Paso, for priority use for women, children, and families.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Governor Abbott demands federal border action ahead of polar vortex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded President Joe Biden to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Escobar: Red Cross to set up shelter for up to 10,000 migrants in El Paso

The City of El Paso’s migrant dashboard on Monday, which is based on data reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and various other institutions, showed only 1,334 migrant apprehensions by CBP the previous day, 636 releases of paroled migrants to area nonprofits and zero street releases. The dashboard also showed 3,095 migrants in federal custody.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Texas National Guard sends 400 troops to El Paso

More than 400 Texas National Guard troops were deployed to El Paso on Monday to increase “its posture along the border” in response to the overwhelming numbers of migrants arriving to the region – and more expected when Title 42 expires in two days. The guard in...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

American Red Cross preparing to set up emergency shelter operation in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The American Red Cross is preparing to set up an emergency shelter operation in El Paso. The operation would be in coordination with local government efforts. Officials told ABC-7, the operation would support ongoing efforts by the City and the County of El Paso. An unprecedented number of migrants are expected The post American Red Cross preparing to set up emergency shelter operation in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin

EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas

The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

First Baptist Church of El Paso brings back 'Living Christmas Tee' musical

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For 57 years the First Baptist Church of El Paso invited the community to enjoy the official beginning of Christmas. After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Living Christmas Tree music performance was back and better than ever. Watch here:. Sign...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso awaits runoff election results after low voter turnout during early voting period

EL PASO, Texas -- Runoff Election Day is Saturday where candidates are vying for City Council seats in Districts 1, 6 and 8. A total of 6,337 voters turned out to early voting for the runoffs. A list of voting locations can be found here. District 1 candidates Non-Partisan candidates Brian Kennedy and Analisa Cordova The post El Paso awaits runoff election results after low voter turnout during early voting period appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

EPPD: Mother fatally shot by son in Segundo Barrio; son in custody

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they've arrested a 17-year-old for shooting his mother. The shooting happened Friday at 300 South Hills. Police say Juan Ortiz shot his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, following an argument, then ran away. According to police, Ms. Ortiz was taken to University Medical...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
EL PASO, TX

