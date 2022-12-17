Read full article on original website
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
State of emergency in El Paso as Border Patrol reports record illegal entries
(The Center Square) – Blanketed babies in car seats on the sidewalk. People laying in blankets and sleeping bags on the ground. Hundreds pouring into downtown El Paso at a time. In November alone, more than 53,500 illegal foreign nationals were apprehended, and an additional 24,000 who evaded capture by law enforcement in the Customs and Border Patrol sector that includes El Paso. El Paso’s Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency Saturday, saying once the public health authority Title 42 is lifted,...
cbs4local.com
2 vacant schools, El Paso Convention Center, will be used as migrant shelters, city says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Convention Center and two vacant El Paso Independent Schools will be used to house migrants, the City of El Paso announced Tuesday. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School, in Central El Paso, and the former Morehead Middle School, in West El Paso, for priority use for women, children, and families.
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
cbs4local.com
Governor Abbott demands federal border action ahead of polar vortex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded President Joe Biden to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas...
Washington Examiner
Border battalion: Military forms blockade on US side of Rio Grande as clock ticks on Title 42
EL PASO, Texas — Military and state police have surged into the city in the past 24 hours and formed a line along the banks of the Rio Grande as a show of force hours ahead of when pandemic policy Title 42 could end and lead to increased migration over the border.
cbs4local.com
'There's not enough flights'; city leaders stress need to send migrants out of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city leaders said in a press conference Monday they are looking to get migrants off the streets and directly to airports in bigger cities. “The fact of the matter is, there’s not enough flights out of our airport,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issues disaster declaration with Title 42 set to expire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a disaster declaration in response to an influx of migrants and the impending end to the Title 42 policy. During a news conference Saturday at City Hall, Leeser said he felt it was time to issue a Declaration of Disaster due to the rising […]
KTLO
Texas National Guard deploys 'contingency border force' of hundreds to El Paso
(EL PASO, Texas) — The Texas National Guard has deployed a “contingency border force” of over 400 personnel to El Paso, TX, as the city continues to deal with a surge of asylum-seekers arriving at the border. The Texas Military Department said the deployment is part of...
Escobar: Red Cross to set up shelter for up to 10,000 migrants in El Paso
The City of El Paso’s migrant dashboard on Monday, which is based on data reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and various other institutions, showed only 1,334 migrant apprehensions by CBP the previous day, 636 releases of paroled migrants to area nonprofits and zero street releases. The dashboard also showed 3,095 migrants in federal custody.
elpasomatters.org
Texas National Guard sends 400 troops to El Paso
More than 400 Texas National Guard troops were deployed to El Paso on Monday to increase “its posture along the border” in response to the overwhelming numbers of migrants arriving to the region – and more expected when Title 42 expires in two days. The guard in...
KRQE News 13
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Migrant and child narrowly avoid oncoming traffic on El Paso’s Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – With cars whizzing by at 60 to 70 miles per hour on Loop 375, the middle-aged Venezuelan man walked on the side of the road with a small girl on his shoulders. The child in the pink jacket looked no older than 4.
American Red Cross preparing to set up emergency shelter operation in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The American Red Cross is preparing to set up an emergency shelter operation in El Paso. The operation would be in coordination with local government efforts. Officials told ABC-7, the operation would support ongoing efforts by the City and the County of El Paso. An unprecedented number of migrants are expected The post American Red Cross preparing to set up emergency shelter operation in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin
EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas
The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
cbs4local.com
First Baptist Church of El Paso brings back 'Living Christmas Tee' musical
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For 57 years the First Baptist Church of El Paso invited the community to enjoy the official beginning of Christmas. After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Living Christmas Tree music performance was back and better than ever. Watch here:. Sign...
El Paso awaits runoff election results after low voter turnout during early voting period
EL PASO, Texas -- Runoff Election Day is Saturday where candidates are vying for City Council seats in Districts 1, 6 and 8. A total of 6,337 voters turned out to early voting for the runoffs. A list of voting locations can be found here. District 1 candidates Non-Partisan candidates Brian Kennedy and Analisa Cordova The post El Paso awaits runoff election results after low voter turnout during early voting period appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Animal Services looking for volunteers to help with 'Pawliday Party'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Animal Services Department and community partners are hosting a "Pawliday Party" volunteer and foster event to feed homeless dogs at the shelter. More than 700 pets are waiting for forever homes at the shelter. Animal Services is asking the...
KVIA
EPPD: Mother fatally shot by son in Segundo Barrio; son in custody
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they've arrested a 17-year-old for shooting his mother. The shooting happened Friday at 300 South Hills. Police say Juan Ortiz shot his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, following an argument, then ran away. According to police, Ms. Ortiz was taken to University Medical...
cbs4local.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
El Paso Elementary School Surprises Student with ”Ringing of the bell” Parade
For cancer patients, the “ringing of the bell” ceremony is a HUGE milestone in their cancer journey because it means that they are cancer free!. For little Aiyanna and her parents, her “ringing of the bell” ceremony was one that they will never forget!. I first...
