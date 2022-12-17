Former NBA star player Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami early Sunday morning at his condominium after he allegedly punched and slapped his daughter. The 40-year-old was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. at the home in Brickell Key by Miami Police, who were called to the home after Stoudemire's ex-wife said she came to pick up the child after receiving a picture asking for help.

