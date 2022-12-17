Read full article on original website
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
United's Shea Ili's dizzying journey from concussion back to the court
On the surface, Shea Ili felt like he was on the precipice of returning to the court after recovering from two separate concussions. Yet, a simple turn of the head in the wrong direction would almost be enough to make the United guard fall to the floor.
NBC New York
Montreal Canadiens Lead 2023 NHL Salary Cap Space Per Team
Capitals, Canadiens have most 2023 NHL salary cap space per team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Many exciting events are in store for this winter season. We have the rest of the NFL season, which includes some Christmas games this year, the NBA season and several exciting benchmarks for the NHL season.
NBC New York
Former NBA Star Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested in Miami After Allegedly Punching Daughter
Former NBA star player Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami early Sunday morning at his condominium after he allegedly punched and slapped his daughter. The 40-year-old was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. at the home in Brickell Key by Miami Police, who were called to the home after Stoudemire's ex-wife said she came to pick up the child after receiving a picture asking for help.
