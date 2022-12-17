Read full article on original website
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurants open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Northwest Arkansas
We’ve had a handful of requests for information on restaurants that will be open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so we scoured the internets doing our best to pull a list together. Since lots of places will likely be open at least part of the day on Christmas...
KATV
Blood donations needed with winter weather coming up
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Blood Institute on Tuesday said they are encouraging residents in all areas to make donations due to winter weather coming up. This is to ensure that patients have the blood they need in order to save their lives. The OBI has been experiencing...
ktalnews.com
WATCH: Procession for detective killed in Wreaths Across America escort
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People lined the streets of Bentonville early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, as first responders held a procession for a deputy who was killed on duty. WATCH HERE AS PROCESSION BEGINS. WATCH HERE as procession continues down 14th Street in Bentonville. Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective...
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas
Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
New restaurant alert: Lady Slipper is now open in Bentonville
Allow me to introduce you to one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a while.The scene: Lady Slipper, the latest restaurant from Walton-backed Ropeswing Hospitality Group, feels like a secret as you enter through the back of the historic Massey building at the corner of West Central Avenue and Southwest A Street in downtown Bentonville.The place has outdoor seating (for when it's not so damn cold) and a full bar with regular seating. But if you're led downstairs to the basement, you'll find a separate full bar with another batch of tables and lounge seating — like a...
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
thv11.com
'Black Paper Party' brings representation to Arkansas for the holiday season
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Three women; Madia Willis (CEO), Jasmine Hudson (Chief Merchant), and J'Aaron Merchant (Chief product designer) started their business at a press room table in Bentonville, sharing similar passions of serving underrepresented communities. The company started in 2019 and grew exponentially during the pandemic. “We were trying...
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
Kait 8
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
Accident impedes traffic on I-49 in Springdale
Traffic slows to a crawl due to an accident on Interstate 49 on Dec. 18.
KATV
A 5th Arkansas man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials are now saying a 5th Arkansas man was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on Monday. Hindsville resident Brennen Cline Machacek now faces violent entry and disorderly conduct federal charges, our news content partners at 40/29 News reported.
Fort Smith police found an 86-year-old woman last seen at the airport
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: The woman has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old woman last seen on Dec. 15. She was last known to be at the Fort Smith Regional Airport at around 1:30 p.m....
Fort Smith man wins big on scratch-off ticket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith had a life-changing trip to the E-Z Mart off 8401 Highway 271 South on Tuesday. Folks bought a $20 200x The Money scratch-off ticket, scratched it while still in the store and won $500,000. He said he wasn't convinced he...
