NBC New York

Did NFL Screw Up Review of Late Raiders Touchdown in Game Vs. Patriots?

Did NFL screw up review of late Raiders touchdown in game vs. Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of the craziest plays in NFL history, but you could make a strong case that the visiting team at Allegiant Stadium never should have been in that position in the first place.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC New York

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Suffers Shoulder Sprain, in Doubt for Cowboys Game

Hurts suffers shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a right (throwing) shoulder sprain against the Bears and his status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is in doubt, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. That...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC New York

Montreal Canadiens Lead 2023 NHL Salary Cap Space Per Team

Capitals, Canadiens have most 2023 NHL salary cap space per team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Many exciting events are in store for this winter season. We have the rest of the NFL season, which includes some Christmas games this year, the NBA season and several exciting benchmarks for the NHL season.
MINNESOTA STATE

