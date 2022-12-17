Brian Steel said that people are unjustly connecting Thugger to other crimes for deals, and had to handle a Zoom bomb too while on trial. Given recent news of Gunna’s release from jail, many are wondering how the rest of the YSL case will develop. Meanwhile, people are unsure whether this bodes well for its boss, Young Thug, or if he will face increased consequences. His lawyer, Brian Steel, spoke about these plea deals within YSL and how they might actually be hurting him. According to Steel, law enforcement will take advantage of people seeking release in exchange for information incriminating Thugger (Jeffery Williams).

