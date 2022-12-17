ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Crews responding to house fire in White Oak

In anticipation of Christmas, Catholics from the Philippines are celebrating their tradition of ‘Simbang Gabi’ which translates to ‘night mass’ in English. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with former Loblolly Train Club member Fred Bauer about his model train setup which he would like to see displayed at the Gregg County Historical Museum.
WHITE OAK, TX
KLTV

Mobile home considered a total loss after fire in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home is being considered a total loss after it caught on fire in White Oak Tuesday. The fire happened in the 1300 block of N. Whatley Road. White Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cameron Kizzia said they received the call at 9:51 a.m.
WHITE OAK, TX
KLTV

Overnight shooting in Tyler

The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Salvation Army in Tyler set to serve those in need during the cold

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gearing up for the cold is what many people are doing ahead of this week’s cold snap. Among those getting ready is the Salvation Army in Tyler. “We have the blankets ready, we have the cots out, and we’re ready to go,” said Captain Jeremy Walker with the Salvation Army. He said they operate year-round, but they pay special attention when extreme cold is predicted.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives

WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
WASKOM, TX
CBS19

East Texas to see arctic temperatures move into area this Christmas weekend

TYLER, Texas — A major cooldown is headed for East Texas with our next cold front. Thankfully, we still have plenty of time to prepare for its arrival. Thursday morning starts out as a typical winter-like day for East Texas. We'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures will be in the low-40s. By lunchtime, the cold front will begin to arrive into East Texas.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for freeze

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The forecast for East Texas shows that some of the coldest temperatures of this early winter are coming, and that has sparked some urgency among East Texas homeless shelters. Bitter, freezing cold with overnight temperatures in the teens will be on us by mid-week. The Hiway...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

East Texans prepare for arctic cold front Thursday evening

11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks clogging traffic on EB I-20 near Lindale. Two wrecks occurred Monday on Interstate 20. First, an 18 wheeler flipped over, and six other vehicles crashed around it, shutting down both eastbound lanes of I-20. Behind that, a secondary wreck happened in the traffic. Updated:...
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

What to do if you hit a deer while driving?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
LUFKIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Killed In House Fire

A house fire in Panola County claimed the life of a man Friday. The fire happened just before 2:00 am along CR 175. After firefighters managed to get the flames under control, they found a man’s body and sent it for an autopsy.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX

