Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Swept Off Your Feet By This Newport Beach SteakhouseRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Harvey Weinstein convicted of some charges in his sexual assault trialAmy NiuLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Long Beach, Police Seek Suspect
A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Stabbing
A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was stabbed by another man near Junipero Beach in Long Beach. The stabbing was reported at 12:06 a.m. and investigators say it occurred in the 2000 block of East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
NBC Los Angeles
Man in Vehicle Shot and Killed in Sun Valley Kohl's Store Parking Lot
A 20-year old man was shot and killed Monday night in a San Fernando Valley department store parking lot. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired outside a Kohl's store in the 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Sun Valley. The victim was shot while sitting in a white van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Chilling California bodycam video shows suspect shooting officer before being killed
Authorities in California have released footage showing Matthew-Tuan Ahn Tran opening fire at a La Habra Police Department officer in 2021, before he was shot himself.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves One Dead
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley and Tuesday an investigation into the shooting is underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Accused Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Drive-By Shooting Due in Court
A woman accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Santa Ana is due to be arraigned Tuesday, while her alleged accomplice will go to court early next month on a murder charge. Brooke Victoria De La Cruz , 24, of Orange,...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Deadly Pursuit, Crash in Westminster
A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, hit and run with permanent...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery of Burbank Doughnut Shop
Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive Ave., according to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in October Hit-And-Run Fatality in Torrance
A Castaic man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Torrance in October, police said Tuesday. Patrick Carty, 52, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, surrendered to authorities Monday, according to Sgt. Alex Martinez of the Torrance Police Department. He was released on bond, Martinez said.
mynewsla.com
Five Pounds Of Fentanyl And Methamphetamine Seized in Huntington Beach
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter,...
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one dead
SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Santa Ana Shooting
One person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Santa Ana today.
KTLA.com
Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in Long Beach crash
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash with a pickup in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. Details of the crash...
orangecountytribune.com
Murder suspect is arrested
A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
foxla.com
Venice SWAT Standoff: Man arrested after possibly bathing at home he's accused of breaking into
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in handcuffs after he was at the center of a bizarre SWAT standoff in the Venice area of Los Angeles County Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect, a man possibly armed with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the suspect broke into one of the homes in the area and refused to leave – even after the fact a woman in a cell phone video confronted the suspect about it.
Shots Fired During Smash and Grab Jewelry Vendor Robbery at Indoor Swap Meet
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Sometime after 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Pomona Police Department responded to a smash and grab robbery with shots fired inside the Pomona Indoor Swap Meet on the 1600 block of East Holt Avenue and Indian Hill Boulevard in the city of Pomona. Once officers...
mynewsla.com
District Attorney’s Office Clears La Habra Officer in Fatal Shooting
Orange County prosecutors have cleared a La Habra police officer of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a suspect, who shot an officer last year, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. In a letter to the La Habra Police Department Chief Adam Foster dated Nov. 18,...
Comments / 0