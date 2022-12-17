ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources

By Larry Celona, Georgett Roberts, Tina Moore, Joe Marino, Melissa Klein, Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4nGj_0jmKHyej00

It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version!

Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post.

Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said.

The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said.

The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday.

“I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what happened with Solano. “I’m not supposed to talk to the press.”

The law and ardor disgusted one insider.

“This is what we’re recruiting now,” the source fumed.

Another said, “These recruits don’t fear or care about getting caught breaking the rules.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPuaE_0jmKHyej00
The recruits were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6dhx_0jmKHyej00
Latibeaudiere is a Marine veteran who left the service in 2019 and studied at Pace University.

Latibeaudiere, who lives in upstate Orange County, is a Marine veteran who studied at Pace University , graduating this year, according to his LinkedIn profile and the college’s commencement program.

He said in a 2019 interview with CBS New York that the transition to civilian life he made that year had been challenging.

“When you’re in the military, they don’t technically prepare you to leave the military. People don’t have the right resume, they don’t know how to translate what they learned in the military to real-life skills,” he said during an interview at a job fair for vets.

The NYPD’s academy is a sprawling facility in College Point where “members of the department undergo extensive, rigorous preparation, befitting the most highly trained and effective law enforcement professionals in the country,” the department says on its website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2IfM_0jmKHyej00
Latibeaudiere said in a 2019 interview with CBS New York that his transition to civilian life had been challenging.
Taidgh Barron/NY Post

The academy, where recruits spend six months, includes a gym, indoor track and a “tactical village that emphasizes hands-on scenario-based training.”

The recruits’ suspensions came just days after Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said she would make unspecified changes to the department’s disciplinary guidelines . She said in a memo that she did “not want officers to feel that they have been treated unjustly, but rather motivated women and men who are enthusiastic members of the service who collaborate effectively with community residents.”

“The two officers are suspended. The matter is under internal review,” the NYPD said.

Additional reporting by Susan Edelman, Valentina Jaramillo and Khristina Narizhnaya

Comments / 431

Raquel H.
3d ago

Don't know why this made the news instead of the department handling it internally. I guess they wanted to publicly embarass them.

Reply(30)
142
TheSaint
3d ago

They should get them out of the force, that shows lack of control and you don’t want to have somebody with a gun with no self control, sooner or later the taxpayers will end up paying for the stupidity of those two if they remain in the force.

Reply(13)
43
Jameson2021
3d ago

Only Suspended?!This is the TRASH that the city is hiring!Up your standards NYC!Stop filling in the ‘Check Marks’ to qualify!

Reply(24)
68
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Two killed on New York City subway tracks

NEW YORK — A man and a woman were killed by a New York City subway Tuesday morning in an incident that doesn't appear to be a crime, according to the mayor. The fatalities on the L tracks at 6th Avenue don't appear to be the result of "a push or shove," said Mayor Eric Adams, who responded to the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Was This Maserati-Driving High School Dean Living a Twisted Double Life?

Former Bronx high school dean Israel Garcia’s family says he is a loving father figure who turned his life around.His students say he was an encouraging mentor who helped them understand that coming from a rough neighborhood doesn’t stop you from achieving something more.The federal government says he’s the kingpin in a gang-led drug conspiracy—a Maserati-driving criminal who orchestrated drug sales on his old block, and that his day job was a convenient cover story.Now, Garcia is fighting from behind bars to face trial—claiming that he was pressured by his former lawyer to plead guilty despite his innocence. He faces...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say

A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said.  The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources.  Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amateur bodybuilder stabbed man 16 times in Manhattan: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An amateur bodybuilder visiting New York City was convicted of stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying at 16 times, officials said Thursday. Geoffrey Tracy, now 30, stabbed the victim in the neck, shoulder, arms, chest, ribs and back in 2018. The victim was unarmed, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

26-year-old shot and killed outside Bronx deli

NEW YORK, NY – Gunfire erupted Sunday morning in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx outside the 194 Neighborhood Deli and Grocery. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in a hail of gunfire that also struck the deli. Angel Cuasant was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. An initial investigation by detectives revealed the two men were engaged in an argument shortly before the deadly shooting. Police located at least nine shell casings suspected to be from a 9mm gun. At this time, no arrests have been The post 26-year-old shot and killed outside Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead laying low in NJ McMansion after fed fraud charges

Controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was laying low at his gaudy New Jersey McMansion Tuesday, one day after getting slammed with federal charges for allegedly scamming a member of his congregation. Whitehead, 44, was holed up at home Tuesday morning before he briefly emerged from the sprawling, two-story brick house around noon to tell a Post reporter to scram — and yelled out “Not guilty!” when pressed about the allegations lodged by Manhattan federal prosecutors Monday. “Everybody who got arrested is not guilty,” said Whitehead, who was sporting designer clothes, including Gucci shoes and a large belt, also by the luxury label. “OK, brother?” At one point, a black Chevy Suburban...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Drunk investment banker arrested after slugging MTA worker in face: officials

A drunken investment banker slugged a female transit worker at a Brooklyn subway station — before she gave him a black eye with her lunch bag and coworkers cornered him for cops, officials said Sunday. Well-heeled suspect Jean-Francois Coste, 53, was in the Stillwell Avenue station on Coney Island around 12:15 a.m. when he punched the 56-year-old train operator, cops said. Tanya McCray, 56, had been starting her shift and just leaving the “crew room” on the public mezzanine at the station when Coste – a senior equity analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management – tried to get inside, a TWU Local 100 spokesman...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

17-year-old student stabbed in neck, back and stomach outside Long Island high school

A 17-year-old student was repeatedly stabbed by a younger teen outside a Long Island high school Monday, police said. The teenage boys got into a fight outside Uniondale High School during dismissal time around 2:45 p.m. that escalated when one pulled out a knife, according to Nassau police. The alleged attacker, a 15-year-old, stabbed the other teen in the neck, back and stomach, cops said. The teen, who is a student at Uniondale, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in stable condition. The 15-year-old fled on a bike as school security guards gave chase. He was apprehended by police shortly...
UNIONDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Mastermind Of Nanuet Brinks Heist That Left 3 Dead Released From Prison

The man behind the 1981 Brinks robbery that left two Hudson Valley police officers and an armored car guard dead has been released from federal prison for health reasons. Mutulu Shakur, age 72, most famously known for being the stepfather of slain rapper Tupac Shakur, was granted release by the US Parole Commission on Friday, Dec. 16, due to a terminal illness, according to multiple news reports.
NANUET, NY
News 12

Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street

A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
YONKERS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy