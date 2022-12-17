ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Waffle Brothers welcome kids across the valley for toy drive

On Tuesday, Waffle Brothers on West Sahara cleared out its shop and turned it into Santa's Workshop. Kids across the valley were greeted by cheerful staff, getting an early Christmas filled with toys. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Snow day at Mt. Charleston. Waffle Brothers qualified 100 families with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hanukkah celebrations continue in Las Vegas for second night

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Hanukkah festivities continued in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Monday. Chabad Southwest Las Vegas hosted a party for the Jewish Festival of Lights at FlipNOut Xtreme. Attendees were treated to a performance of the Dancing Dreidels and plenty of jelly-filled doughnuts. People could...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Charlie-Mike Foundation adopt veteran families in need this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local non-profit wants to make sure military veterans have company through the holidays. That's why on Monday, the Charlie-Mike Foundation adopted 15 families. The non-profit is known to help veterans find work when they leave the military. Families were invited to apply or nominate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

An imaginary Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A real life (imaginary) Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!. Our Nate Tannenbaum got to be a guest Conductor, hollering “All aboard!” And “Tickets! Tickets! Gotta punch your ticket!”. He says, “It was so. Much. Fun!”. From the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has some extra money in their pockets ahead of Christmas after hitting a jackpot at a west valley casino. According to the Rampart Casino, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, hit the $124,527 Lightning Link Grand Jackpot at the Summerlin property late last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the holidays with Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Blue Man Group is giving locals and visitors something to cure the holiday blues this holiday season. Additional show times have been added throughout the remainder of December. Perfect for families of all ages, the high-energy production brings the holiday cheer with additional 2...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Kraken Cafe serves up gourmet burgers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraken Cafe started out as a food truck eight years ago. Now, you can get their gourmet burgers at their restaurant at 855 E. Twain Ave. Owner Kayla Bonner joined us to talk more about what they're serving up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Happy holidays from Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're still looking for somewhere to enjoy a Christmas meal, Bottiglia is serving up a special prix-fixe menu. Joining us now with more are Brea Moore and executive chef Alessandro Cupuano.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Warnings for pet-owners ahead of the holidays

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As you enjoy the holiday season with friends and loved ones, don't forget about the four-legged members of your family. Executive Director Lori Heeren makes sure it feels like a home for every animal at the Nevada SPCA who are still trying to find one.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

