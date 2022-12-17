Read full article on original website
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Waffle Brothers welcome kids across the valley for toy drive
On Tuesday, Waffle Brothers on West Sahara cleared out its shop and turned it into Santa's Workshop. Kids across the valley were greeted by cheerful staff, getting an early Christmas filled with toys. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Snow day at Mt. Charleston. Waffle Brothers qualified 100 families with...
news3lv.com
Hanukkah celebrations continue in Las Vegas for second night
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Hanukkah festivities continued in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Monday. Chabad Southwest Las Vegas hosted a party for the Jewish Festival of Lights at FlipNOut Xtreme. Attendees were treated to a performance of the Dancing Dreidels and plenty of jelly-filled doughnuts. People could...
news3lv.com
Charlie-Mike Foundation adopt veteran families in need this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local non-profit wants to make sure military veterans have company through the holidays. That's why on Monday, the Charlie-Mike Foundation adopted 15 families. The non-profit is known to help veterans find work when they leave the military. Families were invited to apply or nominate...
8newsnow.com
An imaginary Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A real life (imaginary) Polar Express train ride in Las Vegas!. Our Nate Tannenbaum got to be a guest Conductor, hollering “All aboard!” And “Tickets! Tickets! Gotta punch your ticket!”. He says, “It was so. Much. Fun!”. From the...
news3lv.com
Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
news3lv.com
Salvation Army's Christmas kettle campaign enters final week in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is putting out the call for donations in the final week before Christmas. The non-profit group is asking for people to give or to volunteer their time ringing for the Red Kettle Campaign. A spokesperson says this year's goal...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has some extra money in their pockets ahead of Christmas after hitting a jackpot at a west valley casino. According to the Rampart Casino, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, hit the $124,527 Lightning Link Grand Jackpot at the Summerlin property late last week.
963kklz.com
School Start Times For Las Vegas High School Students Could Be Changing
School start times for Las Vegas high school students could be changing soon. Remember back to when you were in school? Starting the school day later, and was always OUR suggestion, but no one listened! Well it might be happening here in Clark County – at least on one end of the school day.
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays with Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Blue Man Group is giving locals and visitors something to cure the holiday blues this holiday season. Additional show times have been added throughout the remainder of December. Perfect for families of all ages, the high-energy production brings the holiday cheer with additional 2...
Fox5 KVVU
New owners turn Las Vegas motel into modern apartments after fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The site of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in Las Vegas now has a total rebuild. The building constructed in the 1970s went up in flames three years ago this week and claimed the lives of six tenants. Investors purchased the property in 2021 and...
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
news3lv.com
Kraken Cafe serves up gourmet burgers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraken Cafe started out as a food truck eight years ago. Now, you can get their gourmet burgers at their restaurant at 855 E. Twain Ave. Owner Kayla Bonner joined us to talk more about what they're serving up.
news3lv.com
Demolition underway for troubled Crazy Horse Too property in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition is underway on the beleaguered site of the former Crazy Horse Too gentleman's club in Las Vegas. A crane and lots of building debris could be seen at the building on Industrial Road on Monday. The vacant Crazy Horse Too building and its surrounding...
news3lv.com
Happy holidays from Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're still looking for somewhere to enjoy a Christmas meal, Bottiglia is serving up a special prix-fixe menu. Joining us now with more are Brea Moore and executive chef Alessandro Cupuano.
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
A piece of Las Vegas's history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen's club got demolished.
Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person […]
8newsnow.com
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
“I can’t forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about his conversation with the missing man 13 years later. Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in …. “I can’t forget that,” the person believed to be among the...
news3lv.com
Warnings for pet-owners ahead of the holidays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As you enjoy the holiday season with friends and loved ones, don't forget about the four-legged members of your family. Executive Director Lori Heeren makes sure it feels like a home for every animal at the Nevada SPCA who are still trying to find one.
Local mother of seven surprised with new furniture during holiday event
Las Vegas Metro Officers and partners Quincy Gibbons (left) and Anthony Edwards (right) saw the need to help local mom of seven, Denise Williams, ahead of the holidays.
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays with Thunder From Down Under
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer?. Our next guests say tickets to their show are a perfect choice. Joining me now from the Thunder From Down Under, Kurt, Alex, and Shay!
