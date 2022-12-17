Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Fatal crash involving single tractor-trailer near Boulder City Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash near Boulder City Parkway. Police said a tractor-trailer rolled over NB I-11, north of mile marker 2. Authorities have a hard closure on the I-11 NB off-ramp to go to Boulder City Pkwy-SR172. This is an...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police release 911 calls from deadly crash that killed 2 toddlers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 received the 911 calls from the deadly crash that killed two toddlers earlier this month. "Is it a house or apartment? Oh my God, there is a baby. Is it a house, apartment, or business? It's on the street, there is a bad accident, and there is a baby here laying on the street and the mom too," one 911 call said.
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Fox5 KVVU
Police bodycam video shows moments after North Las Vegas crash killing two toddlers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New footage from police show the moments after a fatal car crash left two children died while their mother and aunt were injured as the women are facing murder charges. Videos from investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also share the moments both...
Fox5 KVVU
Report: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before fatal North Las Vegas crash
UPDATE (Dec. 20) -- KaLeah Manning made her first court appearance on Tuesday. The children’s mother, Raenysha Washington, remains in the hospital. Bail was set over the weekend. However, in court Tuesday, lawyer Dan Winder, who was just appointed to represent both women, says he will be asking for their release. Winder said the pair do not have an extensive criminal history and are in mourning.
Several local drivers broke down on the roads Monday across Las Vegas.
Rainbow Market, a gas station at Desert Inn & Nellis Blvd, accidentally put diesel fuel in their gasoline pumps, causing multiple car breakdowns.
news3lv.com
Eastbound 215 Beltway in northwest valley reopens following brief closure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police activity briefly shut down a portion of the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley Tuesday morning. Eastbound 215 was closed at Hualapai Way, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say officers were in the area due to an incident,...
news3lv.com
Connector ramp at Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl reopens after crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A connector ramp for the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl is back open after being closed for a crash Monday morning. Troopers could be seen responding to the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to southbound U.S. 95. An RTC bus and semi-truck appeared to be involved....
Fox5 KVVU
Police seek suspect in robbery of business in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected robber. Police said at around 10:10 a.m. Monday a robbery occurred at a business near Lake Mead and Tenaya. The suspect entered the store and robbed an employee....
Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person […]
paininthepass.info
Passenger Who Was Killed From The Charter Bus Crash On I-15 Has Been ID
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person who died in a crash involving a bus with 12 passengers near the town of Baker Tuesday night on Interstate 15 has been identified. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger of the bus, Velia Monarrez, a 68-year-old resident of Las Vegas NV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Police activity closes EB 215 Northern Beltway at Hualapai Tuesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - RTC is advising that police activity has closed a portion of the 215 Beltway Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from RTC, the EB 215 Northern Beltway is closed at Hualapai Way. RTC advised motorists to expect more than 4 hours for clearance and to...
8newsnow.com
Man, 69, in wheelchair struck and killed at south Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 69-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed at a south valley intersection Friday night, Metro said. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue. According to police, the man, riding his...
Update: 215 Northern Beltway reopens near Hualapai
The eastbound lanes of the 215 Northern Beltway are open once again to traffic at Hualapai.
Driver shared ‘entire bottle of tequila’ before crash that killed 2 toddlers: report
North Las Vegas Police have released new information regarding the crash that killed two toddlers. 8 News Now obtained a copy of the arrest reports for both women in the vehicle.
Contract confusion leads to Las Vegas U-Haul customer's felony arrest
From innocent to incarcerated. Customers who rented U-Hauls ending up under arrest due to missteps and misunderstandings.
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
news3lv.com
Man in critical condition after crashing his go-cart into unoccupied SUV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a crash involving a go-cart. On Tuesday, at about 1:39 p.m., police received reports of a crash in the T-intersection of Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue. Authorities said surveillance video, witness statements, and scene evidence indicated...
KTNV
24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.
news3lv.com
Report: Driver's alcohol level more than twice legal limit in crash that killed 2 toddlers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department released the arrest report in connection to the single-vehicle crash that killed two toddlers. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle, KaLeah Manning, had an alcohol level of .191. That's more than twice the legal limit of .08.
