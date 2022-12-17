ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Report: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before fatal North Las Vegas crash

UPDATE (Dec. 20) -- KaLeah Manning made her first court appearance on Tuesday. The children’s mother, Raenysha Washington, remains in the hospital. Bail was set over the weekend. However, in court Tuesday, lawyer Dan Winder, who was just appointed to represent both women, says he will be asking for their release. Winder said the pair do not have an extensive criminal history and are in mourning.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Connector ramp at Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl reopens after crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A connector ramp for the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl is back open after being closed for a crash Monday morning. Troopers could be seen responding to the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to southbound U.S. 95. An RTC bus and semi-truck appeared to be involved....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police seek suspect in robbery of business in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected robber. Police said at around 10:10 a.m. Monday a robbery occurred at a business near Lake Mead and Tenaya. The suspect entered the store and robbed an employee....
LAS VEGAS, NV
paininthepass.info

Passenger Who Was Killed From The Charter Bus Crash On I-15 Has Been ID

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person who died in a crash involving a bus with 12 passengers near the town of Baker Tuesday night on Interstate 15 has been identified. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger of the bus, Velia Monarrez, a 68-year-old resident of Las Vegas NV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BAKER, CA
news3lv.com

Man in critical condition after crashing his go-cart into unoccupied SUV

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a crash involving a go-cart. On Tuesday, at about 1:39 p.m., police received reports of a crash in the T-intersection of Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue. Authorities said surveillance video, witness statements, and scene evidence indicated...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV

