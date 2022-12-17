Read full article on original website
Florida linebacker Chief Borders transfers to Nebraska
Another former high-end prospect with SEC experience is coming to Nebraska as a transfer. Linebacker Chief Borders becomes the Huskers’ fourth offseason portal addition — the third to previously play at Florida — following his commitment Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games as a Gator, mostly on special teams.
Signing Day primer: The names to know, decisions to watch in Nebraska's 2023 class
A sprint toward early National Signing Day on Wednesday has already produced a large number of commitments for Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff. In the past two weeks, Nebraska has landed 10 commitments from high school or junior college players, along with three transfer portal additions. Plenty more...
Nebraska football gets commitments from several players
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football landed several commitments in the last three days, including a four-star edge rusher from Texas. Princewill Umanmielen — a Manor, Texas, native — announced his commitment Monday morning via Twitter. Umanmielen had several offers from other Power Five schools, including Arkansas,...
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
Nebraska Football: Huskers could have a crop of Early Signing Day surprises
Nebraska football has been on one heck of a run recruiting wise, and the school is getting red hot at just the right time. The Huskers have been reeling in commitments at a pace that the program hasn’t seen in quite some time. Of course, the real fun is going to take place on Wednesday.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Dylan Raiola, Miami, Malachi Coleman to Colorado
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Dylan Raiola will land at Nebraska...
Nebraska target decommits from ACC program after visiting Huskers
Kyron Jones might end up in the B1G after all. Jones decommitted from N.C. State Monday prior to the start of Wednesday’s Early Signing Period. The 3-star running back recruit has been linked to both Georgia and Nebraska following December visits to each campus. An explosive runner from Charlotte,...
Recent Nebraska O-line transfer visitor Ajani Cornelius sets decision date
One of the hottest names in the transfer portal who visited Nebraska earlier this month has a decision date. Rhode Island transfer and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius will reveal his new school of choice Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is hosting a commitment party from 7-9 p.m. (central) from his hometown in Harlem, New York.
Plan is for Casey Thompson to return to Huskers in 2023
Casey Thompson is planning to return to Nebraska football in 2023, his father Charles Thompson confirmed to Husker247 on Monday night. While Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2022 will need some time to heal from various injuries suffered this past fall (throwing shoulder, ulnar nerve damage in his right arm and an elbow contusion), his experience and toughness makes him arguably the most valuable player Matt Rhule could keep on the roster for his first season as NU's coach.
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman sheds light on downside of spotlight
When it comes to Nebraska football targets, there can be a ton of good and a ton of bad of being in the spotlight. On the one hand, Husker fans can make you feel like a kind as they celebrate every word you speak or post on social media. On the other hand, literally everything you say and do is going to be dissected by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.
Nebraska volleyball extends streak of top-10 finishes; UCLA makes hire
The Nebraska volleyball team finished the season ranked in the top 10 for the 21st time during John Cook’s 23 seasons as head coach. The final AVCA rankings for this season came out Monday, with Nebraska finishing No. 9 in the poll. That makes 11 straight seasons Nebraska ended the season in the top 10.
McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
Nebraska lands lineman Jason Maciejczak, flipping him from North Dakota
Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak had been on Nebraska’s radar for several years as a participant in summer camps. But, it wasn’t until a new coaching staff took over at Nebraska that Maciejczak truly had the chance to be a Husker. Maciejczak made the most...
4-star safety Stewart chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed a commitment from safety Rahmir Stewart on Sunday. Stewart -- a 3-star prospect from Philadelphia -- chose the Huskers over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor and others. Stewart is the 17th known commit for the Huskers' 2023 class.
'They have a plan': Why explosive quarterback transfer Jeff Sims chose Nebraska
Jeff Sims spent Monday back home in Florida. For the first time in a while, he has a long-term plan. The former Georgia Tech quarterback has already brought his belongings back from Atlanta in boxes. He was living out of luggage for much of his three weeks in the transfer portal, taking visits to Nebraska and Cincinnati while fielding interest from other interested schools and navigating final exams.
After 'great week' ends with thud in Kansas City, Nebraska eager to return to court
Fred Hoiberg and his staff held Nebraska’s longest film session of the year Sunday afternoon. A day before, the Huskers suffered a 15-point loss to Kansas State, leaving NU with a “lot to correct” at both ends of the floor. Hoiberg on Monday projected confidence in his...
In Trev We Trust
Since he was hired by Husker A.D. Trev Alberts last month, every Husker fan wants to know if new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule is "the" guy to return the Husker football program to conference and national relevance. The answer is: it may take some time to find out. But we need to believe in the process and support both Rhule and Alberts' wisdom and experience.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
McKewon: Four takes on Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Jeff Sims. Four takes on the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder:. Dual-threat football. After a year hiatus from Nebraska asking its quarterback to tote the ball 15 times per game, Sims’ commitment to NU is a clear sign of intent, since Sims is a fast, long-striding runner who averaged 11 carries per game in his Georgia Tech stint, and had 13 games where he toted the ball 12 times or more. Anyone who followed Baylor under Rhule knows Charlie Brewer carried the ball often; 17 and 18 times in back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Texas, in fact. Sims has the frame to break tackles, but his initial burst is such that he often outruns the first defender. Though it’s an unfair bar to meet, Sims’ No. 10 and upright running style looks a lot like Robert Griffin III.
Travis Vokolek pens heartfelt farewell to Nebraska following career with Huskers
Travis Vokolek’s time at Nebraska is up. After beginning his college career for Rutgers in the class of 2017, Vokolek spent his final 3 seasons with the Huskers. In the 2022 season, the tight end developed into a key piece for the passing attack with 20 catches for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 3 games with at least 3 catches, including 6 catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in a win against Rutgers.
