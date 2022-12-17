Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott demands federal border action ahead of polar vortex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded President Joe Biden to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas...
El Paso activates emergency operations center to address migrant crisis response
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operations Center following the city's disaster declaration, in order to centralize the community’s response to the migrant crisis. The Supreme Court temporarily halted the lift of Title 42 on Monday. The City...
El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
'There's not enough flights'; city leaders stress need to send migrants out of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city leaders said in a press conference Monday they are looking to get migrants off the streets and directly to airports in bigger cities. “The fact of the matter is, there’s not enough flights out of our airport,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino.
400 Texas National Guard troops sent to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending 400 Texas National Guard troops to El Paso as part of the contingency border force to help with the migrant crisis. The troops were sent on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the lifting of Title 42...
First Baptist Church of El Paso brings back 'Living Christmas Tee' musical
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For 57 years the First Baptist Church of El Paso invited the community to enjoy the official beginning of Christmas. After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Living Christmas Tree music performance was back and better than ever. Watch here:. Sign...
Retreat Center in Las Cruces uses money from their own funds to help house migrants
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A retreat center in Las Cruces with limited resources was doing everything it could to continue helping migrants. Father Thomas Smith with the Holy Cross Retreat Center said that while they used donations from the community they had to get money from their own funds.
El Paso Animal Services looking for volunteers to help with 'Pawliday Party'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Animal Services Department and community partners are hosting a "Pawliday Party" volunteer and foster event to feed homeless dogs at the shelter. More than 700 pets are waiting for forever homes at the shelter. Animal Services is asking the...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
22nd Annual Chanukah Playland kicks off
El Paso, TEXAS — Saturday night marked day one of the Jewish practice Hanukkah. Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Chanukah...
Santa Teresa CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for homicide
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify...
Las Cruces migrant shelter sells food to make up for lack of federal funding
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Calvario Methodist Church migrant shelter sold tamales, pozole, and menudo to start fundraising and stop relying on money from the government. As buses continued to drop off migrants at El Calvario, leaders told KFOX14 they planned on being self-sustaining without relying on...
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
Las Cruces will raise minimum wage for workers during 2023
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces' hourly minimum wage is set to increase by fifty cents to $12.00 at the start of 2023. Tipped employees will receive $4.78 per hour, according to the city. Reforms signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and adopted in 2019 gradually raise the...
El Paso Police Department headquarters evacuated due to possible gas leak
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department headquarters is being evacuated due to a possible gas leak Monday afternoon. The police headquarters is located at 911 N. Raynor. Headquarters will be closed until further notice. No other information was provided. Sign up to receive the top...
Possible DPS inspections cause backup for semitrucks in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Semitrucks were waiting for bumper to bumper for inspections by Texas state troopers on Monday. Semitrucks were backed-up off Artcraft and Upper Valley Road. Long lines were seen in both directions. The line started at the Santa Teresa port of entry. All of the...
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in El Paso's lower valley
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police are responding to a deadly motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. It happened Sunday night at around 9 p.m. The incident happened on 9251 North Loop in the lower valley. Police say a man was hit and taken to the hospital...
New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student has been charged in connection with last month's fatal shooting on campus that involved a basketball player at a rival school. Bernalillo County prosecutors said Eli-sha Upshaw, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery,...
El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
Salvation Army distributes Christmas gifts to 560 families in need
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army distributed Christmas gifts to 560 families in need in the Angel Tree program on Monday. The event was held from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the Christmas Distribution Center located at 4814 Montana Avenue. The Salvation Army is giving 100 more...
