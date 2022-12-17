ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Governor Abbott demands federal border action ahead of polar vortex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded President Joe Biden to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

400 Texas National Guard troops sent to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending 400 Texas National Guard troops to El Paso as part of the contingency border force to help with the migrant crisis. The troops were sent on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the lifting of Title 42...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

22nd Annual Chanukah Playland kicks off

El Paso, TEXAS — Saturday night marked day one of the Jewish practice Hanukkah. Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Chanukah...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Santa Teresa CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for homicide

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces will raise minimum wage for workers during 2023

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces' hourly minimum wage is set to increase by fifty cents to $12.00 at the start of 2023. Tipped employees will receive $4.78 per hour, according to the city. Reforms signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and adopted in 2019 gradually raise the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department headquarters evacuated due to possible gas leak

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department headquarters is being evacuated due to a possible gas leak Monday afternoon. The police headquarters is located at 911 N. Raynor. Headquarters will be closed until further notice. No other information was provided. Sign up to receive the top...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in El Paso's lower valley

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police are responding to a deadly motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. It happened Sunday night at around 9 p.m. The incident happened on 9251 North Loop in the lower valley. Police say a man was hit and taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student has been charged in connection with last month's fatal shooting on campus that involved a basketball player at a rival school. Bernalillo County prosecutors said Eli-sha Upshaw, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Salvation Army distributes Christmas gifts to 560 families in need

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army distributed Christmas gifts to 560 families in need in the Angel Tree program on Monday. The event was held from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the Christmas Distribution Center located at 4814 Montana Avenue. The Salvation Army is giving 100 more...
EL PASO, TX

